JJ Watt Gets Emotional as CBS Makes Final Announcement Over Replacing Tony Romo as Lead Analyst

This week, CBS put an end to much of the speculation surrounding its lead analyst beyond the 2026 season. After parting ways with Tony Romo following his OWI arrest, the network promoted JJ Watt alongside Jim Nantz on an interim basis. However, questions remained about who would take over the role beyond 2026.

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Greg Olsen and Troy Aikman quickly emerged as potential candidates, but CBS appears to be looking inward rather than bringing in another analyst. The network has now signed Watt to a multi-year deal, securing him as its lead analyst for years to come. Following the announcement, Watt took to social media to thank CBS Sports president & CEO David Berson and CBS for the opportunity while acknowledging his colleagues.

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“From the first meeting in Arizona with David Berson & Ross Molloy, to the brotherhood of the NFL Today desk, an unforgettable year with Ian, Evan, Ken & crew and now alongside legendary Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, Rikhoff and the whole crew. What an honor & privilege. Grateful,” wrote Watt on X.

The announcement came shortly after a minor incident during Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup. While explaining to Jim Nantz how to “punch out” a football during the broadcast, Watt watched as Nantz attempted the move and injured his wrist.

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When Berson called Watt on Monday morning, Watt missed the call and wondered if it had anything to do with the incident. However, when the two connected that afternoon, Berson delivered much bigger news, informing Watt of his multi-year deal as CBS’s lead analyst, making him Tony Romo’s successor.

In the same social media post, Watt reflected on the honor and thanked the network for the opportunity.

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“It’s an incredible honor, and it’s humbling,” said Watt in a video shared on X. “There’s only five seats that get to do this, and for me to be able to represent CBS for David Berson and everybody involved to have the trust in me to be that person in that seat to represent this great company and all of the hundreds of thousands of people that work for this company and that put on such a great product every single week.

“It is a true honor and a privilege, and I do not take that responsibility lightly at all. I appreciate their trust in me, and I have an absolute blast doing it every single week, and I cannot wait to continue to do it.”

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Following his retirement from the NFL, JJ Watt joined CBS’ No. 2 team to cover the NFL games, alongside Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn. Ahead of the 2026 season, however, CBS tapped him as the lead analyst alongside Nantz following Romo’s OWI arrest. The network announced that Watt will cover the rest of the season after it placed Romo on leave indefinitely.

But after mutually parting ways with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, CBS has now locked in JJ Watt for many more years to come. That means the 37-year-old Houston Texans legend will cover the Super Bowl during the 2027 season.

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“I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special,” Watt said in the CBS announcement. “From the brotherhood of THE NFL TODAY to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision, and trust. I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!”

Meanwhile, CBS had been linked to Greg Olsen and Troy Aikman as potential replacements. For context, Olsen is currently in the final year of his contract with FOX, while Aikman is in the final year of his deal with ESPN, putting both NFL legends on track to enter broadcasting free agency next year. However, with Watt now locked into a multi-year deal, CBS appears to be off the table as a potential destination for either analyst.