For more than two decades, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have shared the broadcasting booth. Naturally, it’s difficult to imagine the two working separately. But that could soon be the case, as Aikman’s future with ESPN remains uncertain beyond the 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aikman and Buck have been amid an ongoing tension that came to light after the network signed Buck to a new contract extension while Aikman remained unsigned. And while the veteran duo has dominated headlines during their Monday Night Football broadcasts, Aikman has now seemingly taken a subtle dig at Buck during his latest radio appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Aikman stopped by 96.7 The Ticket for his weekly radio appearance, where host George Dunham was operating alone because his co-host, Craig Miller, was unavailable due to illness. Jokingly, when Dunham asked whether Aikman would like to come into the studio and join him, the former Cowboys quarterback took a dig at Buck.

“Well, I know Joe [Buck] has always wanted a one-man booth. I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show,” said Aikman, per the Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Troy Aikman’s comments about Joe Buck came at a time when the ongoing tension between the duo has been increasingly visible during their Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Whether it’s Aikman awkwardly looking elsewhere while Buck calls the game or joking, “If somebody will lend me some money,” when he wanted to try on jewelry after seeing Justin Jefferson wearing diamond chains during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills game, seemingly taking a dig at Buck’s new deal, the rift is becoming difficult to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN brought Aikman and Buck on five-year deals in 2022. However, as they entered the final year of their deal in 2026, the network signed Buck to a six-year, $108 million deal, while Aikman’s future is still up in the air. The tension escalated at SoFi Stadium when the two had an argument, where Buck reportedly told Aikman:

“I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But while ESPN remained confident that the ongoing rift won’t affect the quality of Monday Night Football, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro has called the media coverage of the ongoing drama disappointing.

“Look, Joe and Troy have done a great job for us on Monday Night Football. When I say us, they’ve done a great job for ESPN, the league, the game, and most importantly, for fans. Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week. If you watched it last night, another super high-quality production and telecast, and I’d fully expect that to continue that through the season and through the Super Bowl.”

Aikman and Buck’s future together may ultimately depend on whether ESPN can resolve the uncertainty surrounding Aikman’s contract. For now, despite the growing speculation and occasional jabs, the veteran duo remains in the booth for Monday Night Football, leaving fans to wonder whether 2026 could mark the final chapter of their long-running partnership.