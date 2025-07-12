Joe Theismann Has Had Enough of Jayden Daniels’ Disrespect After Voicing Major Concerns on Terry McLaurin’s Contract

Before he ever slipped on a Commanders uniform, Jayden Daniels had already ignited a debate that went far beyond box scores. Even after torching college defenses and winning the Heisman trophy at LSU, the conversation kept circling back to the same fixation—his slender frame. Even before he took an NFL snap, concerns swirled around his physique. An AFC exec bluntly told Tom Pelissero that Daniels is “f—ing skinny.”

“The biggest thing I always worried about is [Daniels is] f—ing skinny. He didn’t take a picture at the combine, he didn’t weigh in at the combine — that’s all by f—ing design. He knows he’s f—ing skinny. You worry about him getting hurt,” they said. That warning followed pre-draft whispers—no combine weigh-in, no photo, despite his elite athleticism.

Analysts fretted: his slender 6’4″ and 210-pound frame might buckle under NFL hits. Fast forward to now, and the NFL legend Joe Theismann just shared his insight on Daniels’ physique. Theismann bluntly clapped back at the critics who labeled Daniels “Skinny,” noting that the second-year quarterback is smart and knows how to protect himself.

“We really have somebody, I believe, that this franchise can take going forward,” the Commanders’ legend said, addressing Daniels. “Great work ethic. Terrific young man. Smart. Knows how to play. Everybody says, ‘You know, Joe, he’s (Daniels) so thin. He’s too skinny.’ No, he’s wiry and he’s smart. He protects himself.” Let’s face it—Jayden Daniels may have a lean frame, but coaches and QB whisperers alike back Theismann’s take.

The guy’s stronger, smarter, and self-aware. He’s built less for brute force and more for calculated survival and playmaking. To back that up, Daniels led the QBs with 864 rushing yards in his rookie season and forced 37 missed tackles (second only to Lamar Jackson). LB Bobby Wagner praised him, “He’s just tough to bring down. People think that because of his size that he might slide or just go down. But sometimes he might try to finish a run, which I think, as a defender, you’ll respect.”

Meanwhile, Daniels is letting the others talk about his weight gain, now that his second season is almost at the doorstep. A change that he brings for the 2025 season. “He’s still pretty lean, but he’s definitely worked really hard at his fitness and the weight room,” the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, said a couple of months ago. “He knows what he has to do to protect himself and where he feels comfortable playing.”

Taken all together, Jayden Daniels has brushed off the noise about his weight and is gearing up with purpose for a pivotal second season. Meanwhile, Theismann expressed his concerns towards the Commanders’ front office.

Joe Theismann says the Commanders should pay Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract, and that means only one thing: the wideout is seeking a contract extension. A well-deserved one, and of course, the wide receiver market is getting hotter. Ja’Marr Chase ($40 million/year), Tee Higgins ($28.75 million/year), and DK Metcalf ($33 million/year) have set high benchmarks. Taken all together, Terry is pushing for similar numbers.

But the front office isn’t on board right now. The thing is, there is reportedly no contract dispute between the two parties, and Adam Peters, Washington’s GM, publicly stated that the discussion with Terry’s agent at that point is “really positive.” But the wideout choosing to skip the OTAs and minicamp tells a different tale. No wonder the Commanders’ legend, Joe Theismann, called it a major problem.

“That would be a major problem for all of us that appreciate what the commanders have done, what Terry has done,” he observed. “Terry’s a dear friend. He’s just a great young man, a great leader…He needs to be paid. He needs to be paid right away.” That’s not the team’s loyalty talking. Theismann knows a thing or two about this organization, and he straight-up called out the front office to pay Terry McLaurin right away.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 of the Washington Commanders runs in a touchdown during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npMSz.jpg

He noted the wideout’s speed, his toughness, his professionalism, and his work ethic. And then added, “I would put him up against anybody that plays wide receiver in the National Football League. I don’t care who it is. I don’t care how fast you are…I don’t care how tough you think you are. He encompasses it all. And from my perspective, that’s a deal that must get done and must get done soon.”

The general manager made it clear that he wants to make Terry a Commander for a long time. That will require a contract extension at the moment. He skipped the OTAs and the minicamp. With training camp and preseason next, expect a contract extension soon. If not? Expect a trade request.