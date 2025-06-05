Kylie Kelce Reveals Most ‘Twisted’ Thing About Pregnancy as Jason Kelce’s Wife Juggles 4 Kids

Back in May, Kylie Kelce casually mentioned she was still rocking her maternity jeans eight weeks after giving birth to baby Finn. It wasn’t a cry for help or a trend report. Instead, see it like a brutally honest mom moment. “I have worn my maternity jeans recently in the past couple of weeks,” she shared on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “And I will continue to do it until I can button back up my old jeans.” It was candid. It was unfiltered. Just sticking to the NGL brand.

But now, she’s doubled down on the wardrobe struggle with something even more relatable. Fast forward to her June 5 episode, and Kylie is back with the jeans struggle. More honest, more tired, and still fighting with zippers. “That sh*t is wack,” she said, describing what she calls one of the most “twisted” parts of postpartum life: getting dressed. As she described, it’s not about not being able to button, but the zipper won’t come together. Sigh!

“You think to yourself, ‘I don’t have a pregnant belly anymore; these are going to fit.’ And then the zipper—it’s not even close. The zipper said, ‘We’re at odds right now. We are not coming together.’” It’s part comedy, part cry for help, and 100% the most accurate thing any mom has said about clothes after childbirth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits-Jason and Kylie Kelce in September 2023.

But Kylie’s not wallowing. She’s adapting. She admitted to telling her OB-GYN during her six-week check-up, “My body doesn’t feel like my body.” Her doctor gave her a piece of advice every mom should hear: “You grew a human for almost a year. Give yourself a year to settle back into your body.” So Kylie did what any mom embracing the chaos would do. She bought bigger jeans and stocked up on flowy dresses. “Because everyone loves a breeze,” she deadpanned.

Beyond the wardrobe wars, Kylie opened up about the wider rollercoaster of the so-called fourth trimester. From feeling hungry, sweaty, and parched all at once, to the burning reality of breastfeeding (“hot, fiery needles to your n*pples,” she said without blinking), it’s the kind of raw honesty rarely seen in public mom-speak. And she’s not editing herself either, as she said, “You guys made the mistake of giving me a mic.”

So while Jason Kelce is off enjoying retirement and probably wearing the same hoodie three days in a row, Kylie’s over here juggling more than just four kids. Missing her old jeans, and reminding every mom listening that postpartum doesn’t have a deadline. It’s a whole mental and physical reset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, Kylie Kelce’s got a superpower up her sleeve

Okay, so Kylie Kelce might not have X-ray vision or the ability to teleport through a toddler tantrum, but according to her, pregnancy did come with a surprise party trick. On the latest Not Gonna Lie episode, she dropped a gem mid-convo with Bindi Irwin. While chatting about Bluey, Bindi casually mentioned her brother voiced a character. Kylie didn’t even blink. She already knew.

“Why does that person sound familiar?” she said. That’s when she revealed her pregnancy superpower: pinpointing celebrity voiceovers in animated shows. “It’s the lamest superpower to get,” she joked, “but I swear I can pick out who it is.” Now that’s a scouting skill even NFL GMs would envy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s the catch—this power vanishes once the baby’s born. Kylie laughed, “It’s only when I’m pregnant. I’m done with it now.” Imagine being nine months in, can’t see your own feet, but somehow ID-ing Alfie on Bluey like you’re running audio reconnaissance for Pixar. That’s one way to balance chaos with clarity. Who needs Spidey senses when you’ve got cartoon radar?

Of course, it’s not all animated fun and games. Kylie also peeled back the curtain on what life’s been like since welcoming baby Finn in March. She’s deep in what moms call the “fourth trimester,” and things are… not chill. “I smell horrible right now,” she confessed. “I’m sweating, but the house is cold. I think this is a hot flash. But also I’m starving. Like the hungriest I’ve ever been.” Real talk: That’s not a glitch in the system; that is the system. And for a mom of four? There’s barely time to notice.