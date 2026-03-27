Kylie Kelce Shares ‘Struggles’ That Come With Jason Kelce’s Fame After Addressing Backlash

Essentials Inside The Story Kylie Kelce continues to draw a firm line between public attention and private life

Her silence during a high-profile family moment sparked backlash

Kylie leans into authenticity, navigating criticism and fame in her own way

Despite being closely tied to fame through her husband and NFL star Jason Kelce, and her brother-in-law, tight end Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce has always tried to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. This is the major reason why she removed her birth date from social media, hoping to keep a private life. However, this fame and personal life balance of her has been tested multiple times, including last year when she stayed silent on social media following Travis’ high-profile engagement to pop star Taylor Swift.

That incident drew criticism from fans who expected a public reaction, prompting Kylie to later address the situation on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. There she clarified that while she and her daughters were genuinely happy for the couple, she deliberately chose not to turn a private family moment into public content, reinforcing her stance on maintaining clear boundaries between her personal joy and public persona. Nevertheless, once again, Kylie Kelce is back with another statement on how she feels about the fame.

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“I still lean heavily on the idea that my husband is the public figure and so I’m just gonna challenge that a bit. So, like when we go out as a family, people will say, “Oh, can we take a picture?” And I’m like, “Of course, let me have the phone. I’ll take it.” And they’re like, “No, I kind of want you.” Like, “No, I’m good in the I’m go back here.” I still struggle with it. I struggle with it a lot,” Kylie said in an appearance on the Conversations With Cam podcast this week, revealing how uncomfortable fame feels to her.

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“It’s funny to me because every so often, I don’t do it often because number one, I don’t have time, and number two, I don’t actually think it’s helpful whatsoever, but occasionally I will read comments.”

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For Kylie, it’s a bit of a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ situation, as she continued:

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“I always end up stopping myself when I find a comment or something somewhere about, ‘Wasn’t she the one that said she didn’t want this platform?’ or ‘Wasn’t she the one that said she didn’t like attention?’” she added.

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Kylie Kelce became famous after marrying Jason Kelce, but she has earned a great reputation through her own hard work. As a former collegiate field hockey player, she is well-known for her dedicated support of the Eagles Autism Foundation. She also connects with fans through her popular podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” and had also started a new role as a content creator for the Winter Olympics.

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Even as she becomes more famous, Kylie is careful to protect her private life. While she does a great job managing her public image, she still deals with online trolls and criticism from people who dislike her. But one thing she has learned to do as time passed by is not to pay heed to what others say, which is the major reason for her introducing her podcast.

As she says, “it doesn’t matter that other people don’t get it. But they were going to talk about our family regardless. So why not get it straight from the source? Like, I’ll tell you straight up.”

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Kylie started her podcast to create a space for honest conversations. She and her guests discuss topics exactly as they are, refusing to sugarcoat anything. This authenticity is the main reason the show has gained so much support and love from the NFL community.

Kylie Kelce addresses the backlash she faces for her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast

Kylie Kelce found that starting her own podcast was one of the scariest things she’s ever done. She had always been a private person, and coming into the public eye was one of the most daunting tasks for her. She launched her podcast in 2024, and to her surprise, the show has been a massive hit ever since. It quickly climbed to number one Spotify and Apple Podcasts and even passed Joe Rogan on the charts.

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This fast success showed Kylie exactly what her platform could do. She realized she could use the show to talk about things that truly matter to women, sports fans, and fellow moms. In just a few weeks, she went from launching the show to hosting big-name guests like Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran, and Erin Andrews.

Kylie, who used to prefer staying “behind the scenes,” realized that people actually loved listening to her. Since then, she’s become a genuine fan favorite, especially for other moms.

But with fame also came the inevitable online backlash. While everyone knows her as Jason Kelce’s wife, she still deals with plenty of haters. During a chat with influencer Drew Afualo, Kylie shared some of the negative comments she’s seen. Some people ask who she even is, while others claim they are “tired of the Kelces” or call her show “amateur.”

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Kylie finds the negativity more confusing than anything else. As she responded to her haters, saying:

“Who the f— is Kylie Kelce? I can’t get over the fact that you actually typed this into Twitter. When you could have typed it into Google, and also you typed my name, so now you know what you’re going to get is more Kylie Kelce content.”

As for the “amateur” labels, Kylie points out that everyone has to start somewhere. She doesn’t let the mean comments get to her because the numbers show that people are actually listening and enjoying what she has to say.

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Despite the noise online, Kylie is happy with her life. She continues to speak up on important issues and loves her busy life raising her four children with her husband.