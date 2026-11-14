NC State to Officially Pay for Philip Rivers’ 10 Kids & Family’s Travel, Contract Shows

After NC State University fired Dave Doeren in October, the search for his replacement ultimately came down to two former alumni: former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson. NC State ultimately went with the former, as Rivers is now set to take over as the Wolfpack’s next head coach.

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According to reports, the Wolfpack has signed Rivers to a five-year deal worth more than $18 million. While the former quarterback-turned-head coach will certainly make less than Doeren did in 2026, he will receive other benefits and perks as part of the deal. One of them is family travel.

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According to Rivers’ contract details obtained by multiple outlets, NC State will provide travel for Rivers‘ accompanying spouse and dependents, subject to the university’s applicable travel rules and policies. That certainly is an important perk, considering it isn’t limited to Rivers’ own official travel.

Rivers is married to his junior high school sweetheart, Tiffany, and the couple shares seven daughters and three sons. Meanwhile, Rivers’ oldest son, Gunner, has already committed to NC State, where his father will now serve as the head coach until 2031.

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“Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era,” said Boo Corrigan in a statement. “His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves. But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people and his vision for this program.”

Aside from the family travel allowance, Rivers’ contract also includes several other perks. Philip Rivers has signed a five-year, $18.25 million contract with NC State. His 2027 compensation is $3.25 million, and it increases by $200,000 every year.

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Meanwhile, he can make up to $2.2 million in bonuses in a single season if he hits the relevant academic and athletic benchmarks. Most of his bonuses, however, will depend on the team’s performance. At the same time, he will also get academic incentives as well as Coach of the Year bonuses.

Besides, NC State will provide him with two courtesy vehicles. Alternatively, the university can provide an automobile allowance of $7,500 per vehicle annually, meaning up to $15,000 per year for two vehicles. The university will also reimburse up to $40,000 in household relocation/moving expenses.

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The contract also features a membership at a mutually agreed-upon private golf or country club within 60 miles of the university’s primary campus. As for the football season, Rivers will get access to a private suite for NC State home football games, 20 tickets for home games, and 20 tickets for any postseason football game involving NC State.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Philip Rivers got into coaching and is in his sixth season at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. He played at NC State from 2000 to 2003 and recorded 13,484 yards with 95 touchdowns, while making four straight bowl games and winning three of them. Now, he’s returning to NC State. Only this time, as a head coach.

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“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University,” Rivers said in a statement. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.

“…I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There’s no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we’re not scared of hard. I look forward to getting after it every single day with an unbelievable coaching staff and a group of players who are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing victory.”

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Per ESPN, Philip Rivers has told NC State that he wanted to finish his current high school season, which ended Friday. Now, he is all set to take over the head coaching duties at NC State.