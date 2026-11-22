The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 11 following a disappointing 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road last week. But the way things are shaping up, it’s safe to say that the Steelers are now facing renewed scrutiny over the direction of the franchise. Former defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko has recently taken aim at the team’s ownership, led by president Art Rooney II, and at the decision to hire Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin.

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“The Pittsburgh Steelers are a joke. Genuinely this organization needs to sell to new owners. Start from scratch. They fired Tomlin and got the overweight yinzer version,” wrote Fehoko on X.

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Fehoko’s claim that Tomlin was fired is not accurate. Tomlin stepped down after the 2025 season, following Pittsburgh’s seventh consecutive playoff loss. McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, was then hired as only the fourth Steelers head coach in more than half a century.

Fehoko’s call for the team to “sell to new owners” amounts to a criticism of Rooney’s management of the franchise, and it comes amid several concerns about how Rooney runs the team.

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The most significant evidence emerged earlier this year, when Pittsburgh finished 32nd overall in the NFL Players Association’s annual team report card. It was the first time the Steelers had ranked last in the survey’s four-year history. They had finished 28th in each of the previous two editions.

Rooney’s willingness to invest in facilities drew particular criticism. According to the survey results reported by ESPN, he ranked last in the NFL in that category. Acrisure Stadium’s field received the lowest grade in the league by a wide margin, while the locker room received an F.

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Players reportedly noted that the locker room had only five bathroom stalls for the entire team. Pittsburgh’s strength coaches also ranked last in the league, although its training staff received the top grade.

But at the same time, the criticism of Rooney also extends beyond facilities. Pittsburgh’s inability to turn regular-season competitiveness into playoff success has frustrated its fan base. Tomlin never had a losing season during his 19-year tenure, but the Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

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That history explains why Rooney has increasingly become the target of criticism after years in which Tomlin absorbed much of it. The decision to replace Tomlin with McCarthy also signaled continuity in one sense: Pittsburgh opted for an experienced coach with a Super Bowl title rather than embarking on a complete rebuild.

McCarthy arrived with a 174-112-2 regular-season record from his previous head-coaching stops and a Super Bowl victory with Green Bay.

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It’s not the first time Fehoko has called out the Steelers this season. After the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Steelers were scheduled to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 in Paris. However, once it was revealed that the team would travel to France just a couple of days before the matchup and would go straight to training after landing, Fehoko took a dig at the decision.

“This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. Every NFL plane ride is pure card games, movie watching, and guys hanging out. Thinking that ‘they’ll sleep overnight’ on the plane is so stupid. The Saints are already in Paris getting acclimated. I hate poorly ran organizations,” he wrote on X.

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For now, the Steelers remain competitive on the field, but Fehoko’s repeated criticism suggests that he believes the problems go far beyond wins and losses. After questioning the team’s travel decisions earlier this season, he has now escalated his attack to Rooney’s ownership and McCarthy’s hiring, making it clear that, in his view, Pittsburgh doesn’t need another adjustment. In fact, it needs a complete reset.