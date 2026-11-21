Former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck had a picture-perfect career in the NFL. He played nine seasons with the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowl rings, made two Pro Bowls, and was named first-team All-Pro. Yet for his teammate, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, Tuck missed one accolade that left his resume short of being perfect. To Strahan, Tuck deserved that honor, which was handed to quarterback Eli Manning.

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“One thing I will say, and I love him. We had him on the podcast. I love my guy Eli Manning. But this right here is the MVP of Super Bowl 42. I love Eli,” Strahan shared on the Hustle Like You’re Broke podcast. “Made some great plays. They did. They shot the second one, but the first one was right here because I’m rushing and I’m thinking I’m doing good. I’m like, I’m quick. I’m like, how the hell did they get there already? So, [laughter] he, but he had the diversity that I didn’t have to play inside and outside.

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“And I think that’s the one thing that he may not give himself enough credit for is it’s two totally different positions. So, to be able to switch your mind and have a body that you can do those things in is amazing. But also when you’re the guy and you got two or three guys every play hitting you, it completely changed the way football looks to you.”

In Super Bowl XLII, New York’s Super Bowl hopes appeared to be hanging by a thread when Manning launched a desperate pass on third-and-5 near midfield with the Giants trailing by four. It was the kind of throw that could easily have resulted in an interception and ended the game. David Tyree somehow came up with it, trapping the ball against his helmet. The spectacular effort kept the Giants’ championship hopes alive.

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That catch gave Manning another opportunity to lead his team downfield, and the quarterback made it count. He delivered a touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress. However, Strahan believes that Tuck also stood out by having two sacks in the Super Bowl XLII. Yet the award went to Manning. After all, Tuck also created another opportunity by forcing a Brady fumble that Osi Umenyiora recovered.

The story repeated in Super Bowl XLVI.

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New England’s offense had been one of the most productive units in the NFL throughout the 2011 season, averaging 32.1 points per game. However, the Patriots managed just 17 against the Giants, with Tuck playing a major role in keeping Brady and company under pressure. His two sacks, three tackles, and three quarterback hits might not fully capture the impact he had on the game.

One of those sacks came on third down in the third quarter, forcing the Patriots to surrender possession. Tuck then struck again during New England’s final drive, bringing Brady down and forcing the Patriots to use their last timeout. Tuck had also made an immediate impact on New England’s first offensive play, hitting Brady as he attempted a pass from his own end zone.

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But in the end, another MVP feather got added to Manning’s cap.

All these discussions arise as fans get to relive the memories and drama of Super Bowl XLII through Netflix’s critically acclaimed sports documentary series Untold. The fans are already counting days.

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“UNTOLD: ONE GIANT UPSET 🏈,” Netflix Sports posted on Instagram on November 16. “Go behind the scenes of the greatest upset in Super Bowl history: the New York Giants’ stunning victory over the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Featuring Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Tom Coughlin, Justin Tuck, David Tyree, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress, Steve Spagnuolo, and more. Premiering December 21. Only on Netflix.”