NFL Hall of Famer Says Jerry Jones Is Hurting Micah Parsons With Cowboys Ready to Quit

Either Jerry Jones hasn’t signed Micah Parsons yet… or he’s just putting on a show and letting us talk about it. Wouldn’t be the first time. This is Jerry we’re talking about—master of the tease, king of the headline, and the guy who’d rather drag out drama than drop a press release. And sure enough, he’s playing the same old tune again. This time, taking a shot at Parsons’ absence last season, like it’s some kind of justification.

“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re gonna have him,” Jerry said this week. “He was hurt six games last year. Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott.” For clarity, Parsons missed just four games due to an ankle sprain, not six. And Prescott missed just over 50% of games, not close to two-thirds.

But let’s just not get ahead of ourselves—it’s just another excuse in Jerry Jones’ book. And Micah? Well, he showed up in almost every drill. He’s now in Oxnard for the training camp as well. But a contract extension? Not even close, at least it seems so. He seems hurt, and the NFL legend, Shannon Sharpe, knows it. He knows that Jerry and the Cowboys are hurting Micah.

“I haven’t won a defensive player of the year, but I’ve gone to the Pro Bowl every single year,” Sharpe said, addressing Micah on the Night Cap Show. “I was a rookie of the year. I’ve been an all-pro player. What about the reward for my work? Look, you can feel any type of way. I think I know how you feel because you haven’t rewarded my play. I don’t want you to pay me for what I’ve done. You holding up is telling me that you doubt that I can continue what I’ve started. I don’t get Jerry, and some things are not for me to understand, but I don’t understand this.”

The 26-year-old defensive end arrived in the NFL with the 12th overall pick back in the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, Micah Parsons started every game he showed up in (missed just four games last year). His numbers speak volumes. We’re talking about 256 career tackles (172 solo), 52.5 sacks, and 9 forced fumbles. As Shannon Sharpe pointed out, add NFL defensive rookie of the year, Pro Bowl nods in every season, and 2× First-team All-Pro, then it screams: Parsons deserves a contract extension.

To spice it up, entering the final year of his rookie deal, Parsons showed up on the first day of OTAs and the mandatory minicamp. And yes, he’s now at the camp as well (may hold out). He did everything. But contract extension? Again no. The Dallas Nation and the folks out there are asking: What else does Micah Parsons have to do to get a deal done? The only silver lining? The way things are shaping up, and the way the pass rusher market is surging, Micah’s value will only rise from here.

After all, TJ Watt just inked a three-year $123M deal and became the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Is Micah next in line? It seems so. And if not? He might leave Dallas.

For Micah Parsons, if this is the end, this is the end

The Cowboys kicked things off to prepare for the regular season as they took the field for their first training camp practice on Tuesday. Micah Parsons was there on the field. But did he participate in team activities? Not much and rightfully so, from a guy who’s seeking a contract extension but just getting excuses from the front office.

After practice wrapped, Parsons faced the media—as expected, the contract questions came flying. And once again, the star pass rusher didn’t have much good news to share. “There’s not really much movement man,” he said and then reiterated his desire to remain in Dallas. “I want to be here, I’ve always stated I want to be here, but you know, at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always, and let’s see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

The real question? Do the Cowboys actually want to lock him down long-term, or are they just dragging their feet? That’s a mystery. “For me, it really doesn’t matter,” Parsons added. “I’ve been pretty consistent, if they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here. I’ll go on about my business, I understand the nature of the business, as long as I’m here and under contract, I’m gonna do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, this is the end.”

The 26-year-old DE confirmed that he wants to be taken care of just like the other NFL teams have taken care of their star pass rushers. “When you go around the league and you see these other teams taking care of their best guys, I see TJ [Watt] got taken care of, Maxx [Crosby] got taken care of, Myles [Garrett] got taken care of and he’s got two years left on his deal, you see a lot of people around the league taking care of you, you wish you had that same type of energy,” Parsons added.

That said, Micah Parsons is definitely in line to snag a big payroll after Crosby, Garrett, and Watt. But with the Cowboys or somewhere else? Well, the odds are definitely in favor of the Cowboys. It’s just Jerry Jones stretching the contract extension.