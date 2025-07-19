NFL Legend Ignites Women’s Football Momentum With Powerful Message Ahead of NFL Flag Finals

There was a time when Steve Young personified grit and accuracy on the NFL field. Long retired from throwing precision spirals, the Hall of Famer is employing his pedestal to advocate for a wider cause—football for all, particularly young girls. Earlier, the 49ers legend said in an interview with Axios that he thinks flag football can get to 100 million girls by 2028, referring to it as “a series of choreographed plays” that’s accessible, thrilling, and designed for inclusion. For Young, football has always been larger than the NFL. But recently, he doubled down on that sentiment.

Steve Young reposted an NFL post on X, giving the full weight of his endorsement behind the NFL FLAG Championships. His caption was, “NFL FLAG Championships kick off today! Tune in this weekend to support the youngsters 🙂 — and remember, football was made for girls!! 🏈🏈🏈 ” The remark wasn’t so much a cheer as it was a definitive nod to women and girls claiming their place in football. As the FLAG tournament highlights young talent, Young’s words reflect a movement that is sweeping the sport. That everyone has a place in football’s future, no matter their gender.

This is not the first time that Steve Young has called for a change. He’s also the co-founder of the Forever Young Foundation. An organization that brings education and progress through sport and technology to disadvantaged communities. The foundation has partnered with a number of youth organizations in bringing flag football into schools and recreation centers.

Steve Young’s initiative led the way in a test program of flag football in Utah grade schools back in 2021, when nearly half of the children who signed up were girls. He is also working behind the scenes on NFL plans to have flag football in the Olympics by 2028 as part of the league’s international plan. Whether the medium is philanthropy, X, or interviews, Young is more convinced than ever that football is for everyone.

And if anyone’s thoughts are to be trusted, it is Young’s. A three-time Super Bowl champ and NFL MVP, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Young’s credentials are awash in greatness. His career passer rating of 96.8 ranks him as one of the all-time greats, and his dual-threat skills made him quite possibly the most electrifying player in his time. Steve Young played with purpose. The same purpose guides his efforts off the football field. When one of his caliber speaks out, saying girls must be in football, ears are wide open.

After Steve Young’s motivation, youth stars gear up for NFL FLAG championship

The words of Steve Young echo through as the NFL FLAG Championships brighten up the youth football calendar. The tournament took place at Canton’s ForeverLawn Sports Complex from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20. Far from just a series of warm-up games, it featured regional qualifier finals and brought together the nation’s top youth clubs, along with a few international standouts.

In the boys’ and girls’ divisions. There was a focus on Girls High School and Boys 14U leagues. It will be wall-to-wall broadcast on ESPN and Disney platforms. A total of more than 33 hours of junior football will be showcased on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney+, ESPN+, and NFL+. They will provide a national platform for some of the game’s up-and-coming stars. The Sunday championship games will be the pinnacle, like the ABC Girls High School championship game that will be on nationwide television. A first that says much about the sport’s future.

The girls’ division has been laden this year with talent from teams in Texas, California, and Florida. These are the states renowned for possessing the best youth football. Florida’s “Lady Elite” girls’ team, piloted by dual-threat QB Mya Santiago, has been making waves with her set of skills to break down defenses in the rushing attack. Utah’s “Gridiron Kings” boys team is the favorite following a sweep through regional competition. Canton has been pumped up. Apart from Steve Young, NFL legends such as Rob Gronkowski and Mexican flag football icon and NFL FLAG international ambassador Diana Flores have also participated. Inspiring the future through speeches and sideline cheers.

The event has become a bash of the sport’s future. Boys and girls of different ages and levels of ability are showing off their speed, strategy. And sportsmanship on the field, like Sunday Night Football. And with Steve Young’s words, it’s clear this moment is more than a championship. It’s about expanding what football can do and what’s next. As more girls take the field and more legends like Young lend their voices. The lines between youth sports and cultural movement start to blur. From San Francisco to Canton, and from past glory to future dreams, the game keeps evolving!