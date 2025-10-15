NFL Legend Jason Kelce Makes Mistake in Public Statement Addressing False Accusations

Jason Kelce set the record straight after a fake quote falsely linked to him went viral. He clarified that his alleged remarks about rapper Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl performance were fabricated. However, the 37-year-old might have made a blunder in making the clarification.

The former Philadelphia Eagles‘ star took to his X account and wrote, “I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are several accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now.”

Jason even thanked X for its community feature, where users can easily call out such fake news/quotes. “I appreciate @X putting community notes on several, and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real.”

But here is the catch: X does not issue any community notes, as they are completely driven by users. This works very simply; the people who choose to contribute to this can leave notes on any post, and if different contributors rate it as helpful, it will be accessible to the public on a post. The reverse is true as well.

For context, Kelce allegedly took issue with those who were criticizing the choice of Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime performance next year. “If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future,” the quote read.

In reality, Jason made no such comments, for or against Bad Bunny’s performance on the Super Bowl halftime. Moreover, the NFL has expressed its excitement over Bunny’s involvement in the event.

”Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene,” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.”

Apart from Jason, the renowned fact-checking agency AFP also debunked fake news running on the internet about the Puerto Rican singer’s involvement in the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

And as for Jason Kelce, this is not the first time something fake has been circulated under his name.

Jason Kelce’s fake memorabilia

Back in January this year, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office levied charges against three people who allegedly sold fake Jason Kelce-signed memorabilia valued at approximately $200,000. The suspects were identified as Robert Capone, LeeAnn Branco, and Joseph Parenti.

The official signing ceremony, organized by TCH Humphreys LLC took place on June 11-12, 2024 at the Valley Forge Casino Hotel. However, Branco, an employee of Beckett Authentication Service, allegedly attended the event and took a photo with Kelce in order to validate the “in-the-presence authentication” of memorabilia that was never signed.

One of the victims admitted to paying $4,700 for 40 autographs.

Beckett Authentication sent out an email statement apologizing to those affected: “A bad-acting independent contractor broke Beckett protocols. Luckily, we have identified this scheme, involved the authorities to take all proper legal action, and are now looking to buy back all the fraudulent memorabilia.”

As of now, Jason Kelce works with ESPN for Monday Night Countdown. And he’ll be back for the Week 7 coverage.