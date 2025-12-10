NFL Legend Kurt Warner Makes UnRetirement Admission After 44-YO Philip Rivers’ Return

Essentials Inside The Story
- Rivers’ shock return sparks Colts quarterback dilemma ahead of Week 15
- Colts sign the retired veteran as Daniel Jones’ injury leaves a void
- Warner’s own near-comeback frames the pressure on Rivers’ late-career gamble
44-year-old ex-quarterback Philip Rivers surprised many on Monday evening by briefly ending his retirement to rejoin the Colts‘ practice squad. Rivers last played for the Colts in 2020. Chatter is that he could be playing the QB position for week 15. Seeing the Colts bring back an older, retired QB got NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner thinking about a similar moment from his past.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Haha, I had started working out in the backyard in case I got the call… no idea if I could have done it, but was willing to listen!” Kurt wrote on X.
Haha, I had started working out in the backyard in case I got the call… no idea if I could have done it, but was willing to listen! https://t.co/On5IGzgArO
— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 9, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Warner, a two-time NFL MVP, said that back in 2014, at the age of 44, he had actually started getting ready to come out of his retirement for a possible comeback. He also mentioned his rejoining the NFL to his wife.
“I would have considered it,” Warner said in 2015 on The Dan Patrick Show. “Physically, I feel really, really good. Now, is that the same as [playing quarterback] in the NFL? No. … Had they truly reached out and we would’ve talked about it, I would’ve considered it.”
This was during a time when his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, had a major quarterback crisis. Their starting QB, Carson Palmer, and the backup, Drew Stanton, both got injured in December 2014. Fans started begging the Cardinals to bring back their legend, Kurt Warner.
ADVERTISEMENT
Warner weighed a 2014 comeback but ultimately passed, citing risk and preparation. During his years with the Cardinals, he threw for over 17,000 yards, 113 touchdowns, and led Arizona to a Super Bowl appearance, cementing his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.
He was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 after his retirement in 2010, following the 2009 season with the Cardinals. Though Warner was never able to return after he retired from the NFL, someone else has relived his moment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Rivers to return to the Colts after almost five years
The Colts are bringing 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers out of retirement to try and save their season. The Colts’ season was in jeopardy because their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, was injured for the rest of the year. Rivers, who retired about five years ago, is signing with the Colts as a last-ditch effort.
Before signing Rivers, the Colts were looking at either starting rookie Riley Leonard or veteran backup Brett Rypien. Currently, the upcoming practice sessions will decide a lot, as per reports by NFL insiders, Stephen Holder and Jeremy Fowler.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The Colts originally were scheduled for a walk-through on Wednesday, but that was changed on Tuesday when they announced plans for a formal practice,” the NFL insiders said. “Sources maintain that how Rivers handles his first week of practice will determine whether he plays Sunday.”
Top Stories
Kansas City Reporter Erupts Against Travis Kelce for Choosing $100 Million Podcast Over Chiefs
Sean McDermott’s Decision Significantly Impacts Josh Allen’s Career After Bills Announced QB News
NFL Openly Admits Robbing Ravens Against Steelers as John Harbaugh Drops Update on Travis Jones Penalty
Jimmy Johnson Says He Cut Off Food for Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin & Co. After Cowboys’ Loss Leading to Fallout in Locker Room
Jerry Jones Announces Bad News for Cowboys Starter, Gets Real About ‘Concerns’ Over George Pickens
If either Rivers or Rypien take a snap in Week 15, it will be the first time in about a decade for the Colts that 4 QBs will have taken offensive snaps. Rivers has joined the team immediately. His performance in his first week of practice will determine if he plays in the game this Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although the Colts have not confirmed anything, the possibility of Philip Rivers suiting up against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday has raised the stakes. A victory at Lumen Field could nudge Indianapolis toward the fifty percent playoff mark, but pulling off a road win in Seattle will be a tough task as they’ve only lost twice at home so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT