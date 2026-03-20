NFL Legend Offers Advice to George Pickens as Cowboys WR Awaits Long-Term Deal

Essentials Inside The Story Pickens is playing on the franchise tag as contract talks continue.

Bell weighs in with advice based on his own past situation.

Uncertainty around the deal is starting to raise questions.

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t letting George Pickens walk away that easily. After a massive 2025 season, they’ve placed the franchise tag on him for 2026, but the move is already causing a stir. Everyone’s wondering if Pickens will actually show up or if we’re looking at a serious holdout for a long-term contract. To talk about the risk involved, former Steelers star Le’Veon Bell, who famously sat out a whole year in the same position, shared some advice on how Pickens should approach the situation.

“If I’m George Pickens, I play on the franchise tag in hopes of trying to get a deal worked out. I think they do make a deal eventually,” Bell shared during his appearance on Michael Irvin’s podcast.

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Back in 2017, he suited up for the Steelers under the franchise tag, pocketing $12.12 million. But by 2018, the relationship had hit a breaking point. Rather than playing another year on the tag for $14.5 million, Bell made the massive gamble to sit out the entire season.

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At the time, Pittsburgh was rumored to be offering a five-year, $70 million deal, but Bell held out for more guaranteed money. While he eventually signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets in 2019, the year away from football took a visible toll on his production.

In the end, Bell’s gamble on himself backfired, as the year away from the field did more to hurt his career than help his bank account. By the time he suited up for the Jets, the spark was gone; he only lasted 17 games before they let him go, and he never looked like that same unstoppable force we saw in Pittsburgh.

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Showcasing a mesmerizing blend of physicality and sideline grace, Pickens hauled in 93 receptions for a massive 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns to earn his first Pro Bowl selection after a full 17-game slate.

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Following a standout debut season, the Dallas Cowboys have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on their wide receiver, Pickens. This effectively secures him for the 2026 season with a guaranteed salary of roughly $27.3 million. But it also allows him to negotiate with other teams now that free agency has begun, which means if Pickens receives an offer from another club, Dallas will have five days to match it to keep him; if they choose not to match, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

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While Pickens has expressed a desire for a long-term deal that satisfies both himself and the organization, the extension must be signed by July 15 to avoid him playing the upcoming year on a one-year contract.

The Cowboys have not yet finalized a long-term decision on Pickens

Things have been relatively quiet publicly in Dallas regarding George Pickens. Ever since the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him last month, there hasn’t been any official word on a long-term contract. Talking about this becomes crucial as the 2026 NFL Draft is just five weeks away. This lack of public progress has sparked rumors of a potential trade.

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The speculation really picked up as the wide receiver market continues to evolve across the league. Big-name receiver movement in recent seasons has pushed the value of elite pass-catchers even higher, and with Pickens coming off a statistically dominant year at a younger age than many of his peers, his market value is only rising.

Of course, any team interested in Pickens would have to deal with his contract situation. Since he’s currently on a one-year tag, a new team would likely want to sign him to a massive extension immediately. The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a potential landing place, considering they have the cap space and have already been looking for a true number-one receiver

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There is a possibility that Dallas might settle for a second-round pick, but honestly, that feels like a lowball after seeing the haul Miami just got for Jaylen Waddle.

If the Cowboys aren’t ready to reach a decision now, trading him right now is the move. It would bring in a massive pile of picks and clear the cap space they desperately need to fix the team’s defense.