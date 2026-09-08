“Not in the Right State of Mind”: Colts’ HOF Edgerrin James Issues Strong Statement Amid Son Tyree James Jr’s Troubling Actions

Less than five months ago, former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James’ son Tyree “Jizzle” James Jr. transferred to Charlotte after playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2023 to 2026. However, James is no longer a part of the Charlotte 49ers’ roster, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. As that happened, his dad took to his Instagram handle and shared a concerning update about his son.

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“Jizzle is dealing with substance abuse and is NOT in the right state of mind right now,” wrote James in his Instagram story. “If you see him, show him LOVE-but DO NOT give him money, valuables, or anything material. You’re not helping him by feeding the problem. He wants/needs for NOTHING…Give him a hug. Give him encouragement. Give him love. THAT’S IT…Be patient with him. We’re fighting for him, not against him. “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” EDGE.”

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The 21-year-old point guard had joined the Bearcats after graduating from Olympia High School. In August 2025, however, head coach Wes Miller revealed that James was no longer a part of the Bearcats’ basketball program. Though he returned to the team’s active roster a few months later, James followed Miller when the head coach left for Charlotte earlier this year.

Edgerrin James’ comments, meanwhile, gained traction after Cincinnati sent a message to Jizzle, asking him to stop using the school’s name and likeness now that he is no longer a part of the program.

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“As you are no longer a member of the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball program, you are no longer authorized to use, represent, or commercially promote the University of Cincinnati basketball program, including the use of the University’s name, logos, uniforms, jerseys, or other team-related likenesses,” the message read.

It prompted Jizzle to respond, as the Hall of Famer’s son replied, “I have my own merch I made. I don’t need y’all jerseys, and [expletive] Cincinnati for all I care.”

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Since then, Jizzle James hasn’t been a part of an active roster. Per reports, however, the 21-year-old remains open to playing college basketball. For now, though, it remains to be seen whether he will get another opportunity following his father’s revelation about him.

Edgerrin James, meanwhile, spent 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Colts. During his time in Indianapolis, the former running back earned three First-Team All-Pro and four Pro Bowl nods, while also winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Following his Colts stint, James spent time with the Arizona Cardinals before eventually retiring after a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks.