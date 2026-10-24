Pablo Torre Calls Out Tim Tebow Yet Again Over Ducking Questions Regarding Alleged Life Surge Scam

Pablo Torre’s investigation into Life Surge did not establish that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow knowingly participated in the alleged scam. However, after the report gained traction, Tebow reportedly launched his own investigation into the company. That caught Torre’s attention, particularly because Tebow had not responded to the questions Torre sent his camp before initially publishing the report.

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“When you hear (Tim) Tebow answer those questions, the thing that I was caught off guard by was how caught off guard Tim Tebow was, apparently, because we not only texted his personal cell phone for an interview request, but we’d actually exchanged emails with Tebow’s camp, and then sent them a list of 18 questions before, of course, we published,” said Torre during his conversation with Kiera Butler of Mother Jones on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast.

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During the video, Torre and Butler read a couple of questions from the list that they sent to the former quarterback’s camp. One of the questions was:

“On social media and in other consumer forums, customer complaints about Life Surge abound. Including many stories of attendees being pressured to take out loans to play for “impact classes” and losing tens of thousands of dollars in savings. Some of the FTC complaints about Life Surge allege that the company uses high-profile sports figures and Christianity to essentially lure customers into a sales funnel.”

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The list also featured a few examples Torre and Butler acquired from the Life Surge attendees, while asking Tebow whether he was aware of the negative reviews of the company and whether he could comment on any of the complaints shared by the attendees.

Torre, meanwhile, read one of the other questions, asking:

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“Several of the customers we spoke to said that Impact Counselors had encouraged them to go into debt to afford the courses, and that they had never made enough money with the strategies to get out of that debt. Do you believe this kind of financial pressure would be ethical?”

However, what bothered Torre and Butler was that Tebow didn’t respond to any of the questions, despite them sending the email before publishing their report. The report first came to light a month ago when Torre released an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out titled Tim Tebow’s Kingdom Impact: We Investigated a Christian “Scam.” Butler also joined him to examine Life Surge, its events, its sales practices, and accounts from former attendees.

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The investigation alleged that Life Surge used religious messaging, celebrity speakers, and high-pressure sales tactics to persuade some attendees to purchase investment courses. The report raised questions about Tebow’s association with the organization. Certainly, it didn’t establish that Tebow knowingly participated in any alleged misconduct.

But at the same time, the reporting said Tebow was scheduled to appear at more than 20 Life Surge events in 2026 and reported that he received between $50,00 and $100,000 per appearance. While Life Surge declined to disclose the precise financial terms of his contract, it explicitly stated that his compensation was not tied to course sales and enrollments.

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As the report gained traction, Tebow reportedly paused his relationship with Life Surge, while opening an investigation of their own.

“The allegations are extremely, extremely serious and it’s something that we take very serious,” said Tebow, per Noah Ram of the Gainesville Sun. “And so for us, we’re having our team do an investigation but also pausing our relationship until we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

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However, Torre argued that despite knowing about the investigation and the alleged scam, Tebow is acting caught off guard and dodging questions that had been sent to him.

“So, you know, not exactly hiding the ball on what our area of interest was, but I suppose in fairness Tim Tebow, as he said, is a very busy guy,” Torre added in his second episode of the investigation. “He is busy selling a new book (40 Days To Look Again) as we speak. He’s busy doing television. He was in Gainesville, Florida, for ESPN.

“He’s busy speaking at anti-human trafficking events, which we also said in part one, by the way, seems not just praiseworthy, but also exactly the reason why we thought that our reporting about Life Surge would be of urgent concern to Tim Tebow specifically.”

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Torre’s investigation reported several important figures. The typical ticket price was described as around $20-$30 in reporting about the events. However, Life Surge itself identifies $97 for its optional three-day Impact Classes. Meanwhile, approximately $10,000-$50,000 was reported by investigators for some advanced programs and mentorship packages.

Life Surge, meanwhile, published a detailed response on its website. In the statement, Life Surge argued that the program was optional and the prices were disclosed, while also denying pressuring customers into unaffordable debt.

That said, the investigation around Tim Tebow and Life Surge is currently active, while Tebow is also launching his own investigation against Life Surge. But at the same time, Pablo Torre still expects an answer from the former NFL quarterback.