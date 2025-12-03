Packers Legend Brett Favre Announces Health Update After Major Accident

Brett Favre, the NFL’s ultimate gunslinger, who is famous for shrugging off countless hits, gave fans a different kind of scare on Tuesday. The 56-year-old got hearts racing after being involved in a major accident, but went on to issue a classic, tough-as-nails response on Instagram, reassuring fans of his well-being.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is how my afternoon went 😅”, the Hall of Famer wrote on Instagram Story, revealing the incident wasn’t as bad as originally feared. This update quickly increased the worry among the icon’s fan base.

Favre then posted a health update to quash the confusion. “Thank y’all for asking but I’m 100% good 🙂👍,” he wrote. He also added a post on Instagram showcasing his car, adding that the mishap was nothing compared to “a @warrensapp coming in full speed 😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He tried to downplay the incident with humor. The message provided reassurance for the fans while echoing the signature grit and levity characteristic of Favre himself.

In recent times, Favre has been very outspoken about his health. Earlier, in an interview with Megyn Kelly, he spoke about the long-term implications of all the concussions he suffered after more than two decades of football.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ReNue Health, “These are common symptoms associated with a TBI, a condition often called a concussion. A rising concern is the chance of CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease found in people who have had multiple head injuries.”

Favre says he has been experiencing cognitive decline, marked by forgetfulness, slowing motor function, and some symptoms associated with traumatic brain injury. But perhaps the most defining thing about his legacy is durability. From Green Bay to Minnesota, he made a career by being resilient, passionate, and capable of withstanding punishment that few quarterbacks could.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Favre keeps confronting each moment with the same fearlessness that once fueled his legendary NFL career.

From life-threatening crash to NFL immortality

Long before he was a Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP, Favre survived a life-threatening crash in July 1990 that nearly ended his career, and even his life. Chronicled in Jeff Pearlman’s book ‘Gunslinger’, Favre’s 1989 Nissan Maxima flipped near his Mississippi home while driving back from a fishing trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

His brother, Scott, and teammate Keith Loescher pulled him from the wreckage, fearing the vehicle might ignite. For several moments, Favre lay unresponsive, prompting both men to believe he could be dead before he finally murmured a few disoriented words.

His mother, Bonita Favre, arrived on the scene to see a mangled car and assumed the worst. Favre eventually went into surgery, where a 30-inch section of his intestine was surgically removed, before he spent eight days in the hospital. The injuries were bad, but he missed just one game at Southern Miss, begging to return even before he was cleared.

That near-fatal car crash became a defining point in Favre’s story. It set the stage for the resilience, competitive obsession, and physical toughness that would later become synonymous with his NFL identity. During his whole journey, that same spirit carried him through 297 consecutive starts, a streak that remains one of the most unbreakable records in football.