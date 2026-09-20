“Paid Clown”: CBS’ Nate Burleson Torched for Wearing Shorts on Live TV; Explains Why He Did It on NFL Pre-Game Show

Nate Burleson’s Sunday on CBS started with the usual NFL pregame show routine, but it did not take long for his appearance on The NFL Today to become a topic of conversation. The former NFL wide receiver turned CBS analyst showed up in a pinstriped, double-breasted-style suit jacket, yes.

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But instead of the usual matching suit pants, Burleson paired it with tailored shorts, giving the traditional formal look an unconventional twist. However, when asked about his appearance, the 45-year-old former Detroit Lions wide receiver explained that he wanted to enjoy the last few days of summer.

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“It’s some of the last days of summer. I wanted to have my legs out before it gets cold out here in New York. You see those calves? You see those calves?! Come on, those are 45-year-old calves,” said Burleson.

Nate Burleson’s appearance and his clarification, however, didn’t sit well with veteran sports columnist Jason Whitlock. As Burleson’s appearance gained traction, Whitlock called out the 45-year-old analyst, arguing that Burleson’s outfit becomes a distraction from the actual purpose of the pregame show: discussing football.

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“If it’s a distraction from what you’re saying, it’s an indication you don’t have much to say. Paid clown. Anything to make yourself the story, not the game or what you and your colleagues are saying,” Whitlock wrote on X.

While Burleson’s outfit during the pregame show drew criticism, this is certainly not the first time his appearance has sparked a debate. The last time Burleson drew attention for wearing shorts with a suit was earlier this year at the Kentucky Derby in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

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He wore a mint-green striped blazer with rose detailing and matching shorts, pairing the outfit with Maison Margiela shoes. At that time, Sports Illustrated described it as a “polarizing short suit.” Burleson, however, explained that he wanted something light, while emphasizing his Seattle roots.

“This is- wow, my tip of the cap to, Seattle slew,” he said. “I’m a Seattle guy, so this is my outfit. And the roses for the winter…I hope you like that.”

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This time, however, Whitlock’s criticism came as Burleson’s outfit drew attention during CBS’ pregame coverage, once again putting the analyst’s unconventional fashion choices in the spotlight. Whether viewers saw it as a bold fashion statement or an unnecessary distraction, Burleson certainly succeeded in getting people talking before the games even kicked off.