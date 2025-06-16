Pat McAfee Leads Celebrations as Joey Chestnut Announces ESPN Return After Dispute

It takes a special kind of American tradition to bring ESPN, Pat McAfee, and competitive eating into one headline. But when the name is Joey Chestnut, all bets are off. After missing the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest due to a high-profile fallout with Major League Eating, Chestnut has officially squashed the beef—plant-based or not—and is set to return to the Coney Island stage. “We’re told the initial rift that caused Chestnut’s absence from the 2024 contest, his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, is not a factor in discussions,” TMZ wrote.

This is actually crazy, considering Chestnut’s absence last year had less to do with his appetite and more with an Impossible Foods partnership that MLE saw as a violation. Despite Joey’s insistence that his “love for hot dogs” had never wavered, the league banned him from the contest he helped define. That split triggered comparisons to past controversies. Remember Kobayashi’s 2010 ban? But this time, fans didn’t get the closure of a final face-off. Just a Chestnut-less Fourth of July and a mustard belt won with 58 dogs, not 76.

Now, Joey’s back, and so is Pat McAfee’s unfiltered enthusiasm. The ESPN host, who once had Chestnut on his show post-competition joking about “terrorizing toilets” and eating arugula to recover, didn’t hold back when Joey announced his return. McAfee jumped on X with a straight-shooting, “Holy sh*t!” And for good reason. The last time Chestnut showed up at Coney Island, he inhaled 62 hot dogs in a rain-delayed storm of chaos and crowd chants.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Chestnut, in his comeback message, made sure the stakes were clear. “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” he said. “It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.” The tone? Grateful but focused. “I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground.” He didn’t forget to clarify either: “To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.”

This return is a reset. A possible final act for the most dominant figure in competitive eating. And with McAfee already leading the celebration online, don’t be surprised if ESPN rolls out the fireworks a little earlier this July. Chestnut isn’t just back—he’s back on his terms. But, on the topic of bans, here’s an interesting one: Pat McAfee could have called for a ban of an ESPN insider.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pat McAfee’s calling the shots?

Turn on ESPN at any hour and chances are, Adam Schefter’s somewhere on your screen. Breaking news, dropping scoops, living on phones like a modern-day NFL oracle. But if you tuned into The Pat McAfee Show recently and wondered, “Where’s Schefty?”—you weren’t alone.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, McAfee “essentially banned” Schefter from appearing on his show. Why? It all started around the beginning of NFL free agency. McAfee reportedly wanted Schefter to swing by, but the insider was already booked for ESPN2’s free agency special. That didn’t sit well. Since then? Radio silence between the two on air.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. McAfee didn’t just ice out Schefter. Instead, he kept bringing in Ian Rapoport, Schefter’s biggest rival over at NFL Network. You don’t need to be an insider yourself to read into that one. One ESPN employee essentially benching another, while giving airtime to the competition? That’s not nothing. Especially when you remember Schefter’s status in this business is second to none when it comes to breaking league news.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But things are thawing. After Marchand reached out about the cold war, ESPN dropped a statement confirming Schefter will return to The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday. The timing? Coincidence or subtle peace offering? Depends on who you ask.

Here’s the bottom line: McAfee isn’t just a loud voice, he’s a powerful one. From hosting College GameDay to calling WWE matches and anchoring his own daily show, McAfee has fast become one of ESPN’s most valuable chess pieces. And clearly, he knows how to move them.