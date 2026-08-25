Pat McAfee’s Wife Ditches Colts for New NFL Team for Supporting Her Husband’s New Album

Pat McAfee spent eight years playing for the Indianapolis Colts before transitioning into his role as an ESPN analyst. Following his retirement from the NFL, the former punter continued to support the Colts over the years. However, after McAfee released his debut album, The Diary of a Polarizing Figure, it appears that his wife, Samantha, has become a fan of another NFL team.

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Recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a social media post on Instagram, featuring their players reacting to McAfee’s debut album. “Didn’t have a @patmcafeeshow album on our 2026 bingo card 👀😂,” the caption read. As the post gained traction, it surely reached Samantha McAfee, leading her to slide into the comment section and admitting her support for the team.

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“Wait did I just become a buccs fan?! A social admin that gets it. Love to see it,” Samantha commented on the post.

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Samantha McAfee has long been a Colts fan. Born in Greenwood, Indiana, she graduated from Central Grove High School in 2007 before attending the University of Southern Indiana, just outside Evansville. She married Pat in Carmel, Indiana, in 2020, and the couple has continued to make Indianapolis their home.

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So, if Samantha considers the Buccaneers one of her favorite teams, it’s safe to say that it carries significant weight.

The Instagram post featured multiple Buccaneers players, including linebacker Alex Anzalone, nose tackle Vita Vea, undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, outside linebacker David Walker, Josiah Trotter, and nose tackle Elijah Simmons, reacting to McAfee’s album.

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McAfee announced his debut album last month through a social media post. The album features McAfee’s life over the last couple of decades, as the ESPN analyst documented his life and the public’s perception of him. The album consists of 14 tracks of 42 minutes, which blend country and rap influences. At the same time, the album doesn’t have any features.

“For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts… literally since elementary school,” McAfee wrote in his post, while announcing the album. “Teachers, administrators, other parents, you name it.. I didn’t understand it as a child but throughout my life I’ve come to realize that this is just how it’s gonna be.”

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However, once the album went live, as McAfee stepped into the music industry, it drew significant criticism from many around and outside of the league. Dave Portnoy went on to call it “horrible,” while six-time Grammy winner Gino Borri noted, “I will absolutely punch this man while he’s down. This album is horrible.” McAfee, meanwhile, addressed the backlash in another social media post, acknowledging the negative reactions.

“I think if you listen to the songs I wrote every word for.. I believe you’ll either like them or think I should be murdered for even the thought of making them. The album is available now for you to decide which reaction you are if you’d like. Pretty polarizing response, “surprisingly,” he wrote.

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The Buccaneers players, however, have a different opinion of The Diary of a Polarizing Figure. In fact, their reaction to Pat McAfee’s album has even made his wife consider becoming a Buccaneers fan.