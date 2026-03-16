Patrick Willis Reveals How Mike Singletary Made Him Feel Like a ‘Bust’ After First 49ers Practice

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Singletary once considered a vocal coach for soft-spoken Patrick Willis

Patrick Willis feared being labeled a bust after brutal first NFL practice

49ers’ infamous “Nutcracker” drill once injured Willis in training camp

Patrick Willis arrived in the NFL thinking that this was his moment. At Ole Miss, he had, after all, dominated with his 355 tackles and put out a strong performance in the NFL Combine. This only strengthened his reputation, which in turn convinced the San Francisco 49ers to select him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2007 draft. But the rookie couldn’t sit over the moon for long. Because right after his first practice, he realized the NFL was a whole different ballgame.

During his first training camp in San Francisco, Willis was under the eye of his linebackers coach Mike Singletary. The former Hall of Fame linebacker, after his retirement, had shifted his focus to coaching linebackers. And his methods were anything but gentle. Willis talked about how the drills under the coach felt like less practice and more boot camp.

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“It was the first training camp, I remember having coach Singletary as my linebackers coach and what individual practice felt like,” Willis recalled on Fred Warner’s Real Ones. “I mean, it just felt brutal, man. We was in boot camp, I felt like I couldn’t get anything right…you go over to team drill, I never forget they ran like a toss TG and RP Larry Allen pools.”

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The reality, though, got even harsher when the team drills began. Willis tried using the same techniques that he had used multiple times in college. But he soon realised that the league’s players were operating on a different level altogether.

“I tried to use the same technique that I used in in college on those big guys and I tried to do the same thing…next thing, I felt like I was in the Matrix and all I could hear was my linebacker coach going off on me…everything in my head was just like, man, ‘I’ve been getting cussed out all practice long. Nothing’s been going right. I mean, man, they’re going to think I’m a bust.'” But Willis, after that day, decided to change the way he saw things.

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“I just remember coming back the next day and just giving everything I have and telling myself I was like, ‘God, just bless me to have the energy that it takes to get up each day and go out and give it my best.'”

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From that point on, Willis began to settle into his role. Early in his rookie season, he led the team with 50 tackles midway through the year. A big part of that growth came from how seriously he approached practice.

By the end of the season, Willis had recorded 174 combined tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. The performance earned him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. But the numbers only told part of the story. What truly shaped Willis’ career was the mindset he carried onto the field.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2014: Chiefs vs 49ers OCT 05 05 October 2014: Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game between the Niners and the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers won the game 22-17. Santa Clara CA United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20141005_zaf_c04_300.jpg DanielxGluskoterx csmphoto976614

Interestingly, Willis said that once he reached the NFL, he quickly realized that constantly hyping himself up before games did not suit him. Instead, he leaned into what he called a gladiator mentality.

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“I thought you were supposed to be all loud from the time you go into the locker room to the time you get on the field,” Willis said. “I remember by the time the game started, I was tired. I was like, ‘Holy crap, man. This ain’t for me. My mentality really was that gladiator mindset. When it’s time to go, it’s time to go. When it’s time to lock in, it’s time to lock in.”

That approach eventually helped him grow into the centerpiece of the 49ers’ defense during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

“For me on game day, it was quiet before the storm,” Willis also noted. “Let me be reserved. Let my actions speak louder than my words.” But this quality of his is also something that was concerning for Singletary. In fact, the situation reached a point where Singletary even considered bringing in a vocal coach to help him project defensive calls more clearly to teammates. That idea never fully materialized.

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Inside the brutal culture of Mike Singletary’s practices

Patrick Willis was not the only player to realize how quickly the NFL humbles newcomers. Former New York Giants first-round pick Justin Pugh also admitted that his first practice came with a reality check. In that interview, Pugh noted that even tryout players were gunning for his job. To add to Willis’ challenge, Singletary soon earned himself a promotion.

Eventually, Singletary became the 49ers’ head coach and introduced one of the most infamous practice drills on the team, the “Nutcracker.”

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In the drill, two players lined up in three-point stances on opposite sides of a red line on the ground. Once Singletary blew the whistle, the players collided and tried to drive each other backward. For several seconds, they pushed, shoved, and battled for leverage. The player who gave up ground was declared the loser.

The drill drew criticism for its physicality, and Willis experienced that firsthand. During the opening day of the 2009 training camp, he rolled his right ankle while colliding with running back Michael Robinson during the drill.

Even so, Willis never viewed Singletary as a harsh coach. If anything, he often credited his first NFL position coach for helping unlock his potential.

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“Coach Singletary pushed, inspired, motivated and helped elevate [my] game,” Willis said.

In many ways, that is exactly what happened. Although Willis’ career with the 49ers was relatively short, his impact was undeniable. By the time he stepped away from football, he had started every game he played.

He recorded 950 combined tackles, 20.5 sacks, 53 passes defended, eight interceptions, and 16 forced fumbles. His career ultimately culminated in induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Looking back now, it is easy to see how those results came together. The relentless coaching of Mike Singletary, combined with Willis’ gladiator mindset, shaped the foundation of the linebacker’s success in San Francisco.