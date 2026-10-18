“Performance Is Unacceptable”: Drew Brees Backs Saints Owner’s Blunt Warning to Entire Organization

The New Orleans Saints made three consecutive playoff appearances after Gayle Benson took over as the team’s owner. Their last postseason run came in 2020, which also marked Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL. Since then, the Saints have failed to return to the playoffs, and their struggles have continued into the 2026 season, raising further concerns about the franchise’s direction.

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Through the first five weeks, New Orleans sits at 1-4, prompting Benson to publicly criticize the team’s performance as “disappointing” while holding head coach Kellen Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis accountable. Now, Brees has joined the conversation, backing Benson’s blunt assessment during the Saints’ matchup against the New York Giants.

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“I can promise you that message was heard loud and clear from the fans and Mrs. Gayle Benson,” said Brees during the broadcast, per senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein. “Bottom line: The performance is unacceptable, and certainly the level of expectation is quite a bit higher, on both sides of the ball. I don’t think anybody in the Saints organization is making any excuses. They recognize they need to play much better and will play much better.”

Brees is not just another broadcaster commenting on a struggling team. He is one of the defining figures in Saints history, having led New Orleans to its Super Bowl XLIV championship and built a legacy associated with preparation, consistency, and high performance.

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New Orleans began the season with a heartbreaking 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. While the Saints bounced back in Week 2, taking down the Baltimore Ravens 24-17, they have struggled to build on the consistency.

They have since suffered three consecutive defeats, falling 35-27 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, 45-24 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, and 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

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Earlier this week, Benson addressed the disappointing start to the season, noting:

“I will not make excuses, and I will not accept this level of performance as our standard,” said Benson on Tuesday. “I am committed to making the decisions necessary to improve this team. Everyone in this organization understands the urgency. We must prepare better, execute consistently and correct the mistakes that are costing us the games. Words will not restore our fans’ confidence. Our performance must do better.”

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The Week 4 loss to the Falcons carried significant weight, considering it also marked the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.

The Falcons won by a margin of 21 points, as the Saints’ defense failed to contain quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (15-of-20 for 223 yards and one touchdown), running back Bijan Robinson (145 rushing yards on 19 carries), and wide receiver Drake London, who recorded 5 receptions for 96 yards. Benson, meanwhile, pointed out the loss specifically in her criticism of the team.

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“Twenty years ago, the Saints returned to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. We all remember Steve Gleason’s blocked punt. The roar of the crowd and what it meant to see our city come together once again. Losing this year’s anniversary game to Atlanta, truly disappointing,” said Benson. “Hearing our fans’ memories of that homecoming reinforced how deeply this team is woven into their lives.”

Through the first five weeks of the season, the team’s offense ranks 16th in the league, recording 23.6 points per game, while ranking 31st in defense, allowing 30.2 points per game. Certainly, Benson explicitly assigned responsibility to Moore and his coaching staff for preparing the players to perform.

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“Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform,” she added. “Mickey Loomis and our football staff are responsible for building a roster capable of sustained success. Our players are responsible for their preparation and execution. I am responsible for holding this organization accountable.”

Moore was hired in February 2025 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team. His first season as the Saints’ head coach ended with a 6-11 record. With a 1-4 start in 2026, his overall record had fallen to 7-15. After the owner’s comments gained traction, Moore said the team wanted better results and that its focus was on improving together.

“We’ve got great guys in this building that are doing everything they can to find a formula,” the second year head coach said. “All we can control moving forward is playing better, coaching better, giving ourself the opportunities moving forward. I think our guys have the right mindset. It’s the NFL, there’s ups and there’s downs, it’s about navigating those and getting better moving forward. We all want the same thing. We’re all shooting for that, we’ve all got the same objectives. We’ve just got to get better moving forward.”

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So, as the Saints prepare to face the Giants on the road, the pressure is not only to improve their performance but also to prove to owner Gayle Benson and franchise legend Drew Brees that the team can win.