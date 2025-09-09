Pope Leo XVI Takes Decision on Peyton Manning’s Invite for ESPN Show After Facing 3 Rejections

Peyton Manning has never been just a football personality. In addition to his record-breaking on-field career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Manning has left his own permanent mark in the world of television broadcasting. Alternatively with his brother Eli on hosting duties, the Manningcast is a Monday Night Football broadcast that blends in-depth detail, humor, celebrity interviews, and off-kilter cultural morsels. The program has become a platform for guest appearances, a reflection of Manning’s fame and charisma on and off the playing field.

In an extraordinary move, Manning revealed that he personally handwrote a letter to Pope Leo XVI, inviting him to appear on the Manningcast. ”Come on the show anytime. It’s you, it’s Tiger Woods, it’s Bradley Cooper, it’s President Bush, it’s Larry David… We’d love to have you, Your Holiness,” Manning wrote, blending charm, humor, and star-studded appeal. The offer was made after Peyton’s approach to the executive assistant to the Pope, showing how far he was willing to stretch to get an out of the blue and culturally relevant guest for Week 1 Bears-Vikings coverage.

The plea was especially touching because Pope Leo XVI is the first American pope and Chicago’ s sports team fans. Joined as pope in May 2025, Leo has continued to demonstrate a lighthearted affection for Chicago sports, frequently sporting Bears, and even accepting Bears’ jersey from Vice President J.D. Vance. Manning’s suggestion to have him appear on Manningcast for a Bears-Vikings game put the appeal of the visit and cultural attraction in front of the local fans into perspective, making the offer all more enticing. The mix of sports culture, Chicago’s pride, and worldwide significance made this prospective guest one of the most out of the ordinary in show history. Week 1 welcomed the Minnesota Vikings coming from behind against Chicago to beat them 27-24 in a dramatic finish, topped by J.J.

McCarthy‘s heroic play in the fourth quarter. While playing football, Manning employed the broadcast as a vehicle for bringing attention to which excesses he would indulge in to connect the game to larger cultural events, such as his decision to have Pope Leo XVI appear on the show.

Guests who refused prior to the Pope

The hand-delivered invitation was preceded by a series of rejection letters from other name celebrities. Such as, Tiger Woods, Bradly Cooper, Larry David and now Pope joined that list. Week 1 guests Bill Murray, Saquon Barkley, and Randy Moss were the only individuals who made an on-air appearance, so Manning was keen to bring a fourth, attention-drawing personality.

”I think we should try to let the people know that you tried to book a big-time fourth guest,” Eli told Peyton. “Is it true that you failed to book Chicago native, Pope Leo XIV?” Peyton responded, “I couldn’t close the pope. But I made the effort, Eli. And that’s the kind of effort we make here at ESPN2. I tried my hardest …” The exchange mined the effort that went into the Manningcast, revealing that the hosts intend to generate irrevocable, occasionally risky moments, even when they don’t go exactly as planned.

In spite of the denials, Manning’s letter story is a great anecdote to the broadcast legacy, cementing his status as a bridge connecting sports, culture, and celebrity. Ultimately, it’s moments like those that turn a sports broadcast into something more than a sports broadcast and turn the Manningcast into a kind of cultural event that unites football with the larger narratives of the world, from the guest celebrities to the international icons.