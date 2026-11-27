Ron Harper, a five-time NBA champion and key contributor to Chicago’s 1990s dynasty, shared the loss on social media. Although it has been years since he retired from the league after playing from 1986 to 2001, his contributions left a mark on the fans who now try to connect with him online. As Harper dropped a disheartening personal update, his fans showed support to help the former Chicago Bulls guard cope in this tough time. Robert Griffin III was one of them.

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“After a tough few days after losing my aunt and thanksgiving is here we should all be thankful for love ones here and the ones that we lost. Remember the best in life,” wrote the 5x NBA Champ on X on November 26.

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Harper feels it’s safe to share his personal updates with his online fam of 31.9k followers.

“When life toss you a fast ball that you can’t hit it or understand what’s happening but you’ve to stay strong for your kids and family. I lost my favorite aunt today and it hurts so you’ll never understand what someone is going thru just pray for them,” he wrote on X early this week.

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There is not much known about Ron Harper’s aunt, but his message following her passing makes it clear that he was very close to her. In fact, his Instagram account reflects his love for his family, alongside his business ventures and other interests.

For instance, this year, in July, Harper also remembered his heavenly mother on Instagram, sharing a picture from his childhood with Mama Harper.

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He wrote, “Happy birthday my angel, i love n miss u so much, i hope I’m down here making u proud. Happy heavenly birthday mom I hope you have you’re with your brother and parents…. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Harper’s career took a significant turn in 1994 when he joined the Chicago Bulls in free agency following Michael Jordan’s temporary retirement. He reached the conference semifinals for the first time that season, although the Bulls’ playoff run ended with a six-game defeat to Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando Magic.

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Out of five NBA championships, Harper won three with Chicago and the other two with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Over the years, he has won a loyal fanbase through his contributions on the court. Outside of the NBA, too, Harper has had immense contributions. He took part in the four-day camp in Abu Dhabi, spending time with some of the best young prospects from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Joined by Jason Richardson and veteran NBA assistant coaches Damian Cotter, Dan Craig, Henry Domercant and James Wade, Harper helped provide the players with valuable guidance.

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“We all were young kids and we all had this dream of playing in the NBA,” he told the young players. “It’s kind of preparing yourself every day, and so we continued to work on our basketball game as we grew into the NBA.”

The former Bulls player also traveled to India in 2020 to celebrate the start of the 2020 Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program.

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Harper’s influence extends beyond basketball. Having experienced the difficulties of living with a severe stutter, he has dedicated time to encouraging others who face similar challenges and has joined hands with the National Stuttering Association and the Stuttering Foundation.

Having grown up in Dayton, Ohio, and being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 1986 draft, Harper has always strongly felt the Ohio connection. However, upon receiving the news that former Denver Broncos linebacker and ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson passed away at the age of 75, he shared a heartfelt message.

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 a Ohio brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote on X.

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Maybe it’s the same Cleveland connection that brought Harper and former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III close. The quarterback played one season with Cleveland in 2016.

“Praying for you and the fam OG,” wrote Griffin in the comments.

“I’m sorry for your loss and hope you are doing well,” wrote a fan.

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“Prayers to you and the fam, OG,” a fan wrote.

“Sorry for your loss Ron. My condolences to you and your Family,” read a comment.

“Sorry for your loss, unc. My condolences. Happy holidays to you and yours,” read a comment.

“It’s the empty seats that get me Ron. Knowing they won’t fill that seat again really makes it difficult for me,” a fan wrote.