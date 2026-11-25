Cam Newton comes off as the person who has everything figured out. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has never shied away from criticizing himself. Years later, he is still ridiculed for the Super Bowl 50 blunder. And as always, Newton openly accepted that he is still looking for the reason behind his action to this day.

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“So, they had a comparison to you and Joe Miller. Super Bowl Cam, you didn’t jump on a fumble. He didn’t jump on a fumble. We going to tell the real Cam to give his synopsis on this,” shared Omari “Peggy” Collins on the 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast.

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“I don’t have it, bro. I would love to be able to say it was a reason, but when you think about all the reasons that you can use that ain’t going to be good enough. Keep the GIFs going,” shared Newton. “I have to regret that moment for the rest of my life. And I’m cool with that. Hey, I take it like a champ. You know what I’m saying?

“I took my lick and keep going. You dig what I’m saying? Every person that has been through something, whether right, wrong, or just misunderstood. I can’t. There’s not a valid excuse for why I didn’t dive on the ball during the Super Bowl. Call me crazy. Call me soft. Call me whatever.”

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February 7, 2016, is the date that still haunts Newton even though more than a decade has passed and will be haunting him forever.

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Newton’s response to a critical fumble raised eyebrows during Carolina’s six-point deficit against Denver. After Von Miller knocked the ball loose with four minutes remaining, Newton appeared reluctant to dive into the scramble, even moving backward as Broncos defenders closed in. T.J. Ward recovered the football at Carolina’s 4-yard line, putting the Panthers in further trouble.

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Initially, Newton defended himself, trying to tone down the importance of his play going wrong.

“I didn’t get the fumble, but we can play tit for tat,” Newton said. “I’ve seen numerous quarterbacks throw interceptions and the effort afterwards they don’t go. I don’t dive on one fumble because the way my leg was, it could have been contorted in a way.

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“OK, you say my effort? I didn’t dive down. I fumbled — that’s fine. But at the end of the day, we didn’t lose that game because of that fumble. I can tell you that. So, you can condemn and say, ‘Well, he gave up. He did this, that and the third’, but hey as long as my teammates know, as long as my coaches know, as long as anybody that’s following this team knows.”

With Carolina trailing by six points in the fourth quarter, Miller punched the ball out of the quarterback’s hands. As the football rolled loose and players rushed to claim it, Newton backed away, coming off as selfish.

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“I’m haunted with that daily,” Newton told former quarterback Johnny Manziel on his Glory Daze podcast. “I’m so embarrassed of that clip.”

The backlash that followed was strong. After all, it was the same quarterback who had led the Panthers to a 15-1 record in 2015 and earned MVP honors. So the expectations were high for Newton.

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This is not the first time that the former quarterback felt comfortable opening up about that game on his podcast.

“It ain’t no excuse for me not jumpin’ on the fumble,” he stated in a 2024 episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton. “I should’ve jumped on the fumble. Straight up. The competitor in me, if that happens again, duh. And this is the Super Bowl—all effort goes to, like, ‘Yo, Super Bowl energy.’ That wasn’t Super Bowl energy. And I think that is what hurts the most. You don’t get another opportunity to go back, it’s not promised for you to go back.”

That golden opportunity to lead his team to the Super Bowl stage never arrived for Newton after that.