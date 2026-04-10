“Rest in Peace”: Former Jets QB & Fiesta Bowl MVP, Passes Away at 57 After Cancer Battle

Essentials Inside The Story The former QB also sang the national anthem at the 1991 Fiesta Bowl

He was known for having one of the strongest arms in the game

Friends and fans pay their respect to the former Jets QB

Known for having one of the strongest arms in the game, Browning Nagle was the hero of a legendary bowl game upset that fans still talk about today. While a major what-if moment in draft history famously defined his professional career, his teammates and fans are now remembering the man behind the jersey, who played with heart until the very end.

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The University of Louisville confirmed on Friday that Browning Nagle died at the age of 57 after a battle with colon cancer. He remains a legend at the school, forever tied to the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, where he led his team to one of the most iconic victories in program history.

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“We are saddened by the passing of Browning Nagle, former Fiesta Bowl MVP quarterback and Louisville great. His leadership on the field and passion for the game left a lasting mark on our program. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates during this difficult time.”

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Nagle was much more than just a talented athlete; he was a performer. During the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, Nagle also sang the national anthem before stepping under center to lead the Cardinals with a 34-7 score and throw for a massive 451 yards against Alabama. This performance also earned him an MVP trophy.

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Browning’s potential was so high that the New York Jets selected him as a second-round pick to be the future of their franchise. But Nagle had a difficult time playing for the Jets and gradually learned to navigate his way.

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He didn’t get a chance to start for the Jets until his second season, after being benched for his entire rookie year. In 18 games, he completed less than half of his passes and threw far more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (7).

In 1994, Browning Nagle joined the Indianapolis Colts to serve as a backup to Jim Harbaugh. He only played in one game that year, a Week 17 victory against the Buffalo Bills, where he completed 8 of his 21 passes for 69 yards.

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Following that season, he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons, but his time there was limited to five brief appearances late in games for the 1996 season. He finished the season with 6-of-13 passing for 59 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

By the end of his professional career, Nagle had recorded a total of 2,489 passing yards. He finished with eight touchdowns and 20 interceptions, completing 213 of his 437 pass attempts. On the ground, he added 68 rushing yards over 26 carries, though he was also sacked 36 times during his time in the league.

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Today, fans and teammates are remembering him not just for the power of his throws but for the kindness and strength he showed to everyone around him.

Condolences and messages pour in as one more player loses his battle to cancer

After his NFL journey ended, Nagle found a second wind in the Arena Football League. With the Orlando Predators, he put together a remarkably efficient debut, throwing for 1,991 yards and 39 touchdowns against only nine interceptions, showcasing the talent that once made him a top prospect.

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The following year, he moved to the Buffalo Destroyers, where he maintained his high level of play. In 2000, he threw for 2,129 yards with 35 touchdowns and once again limited his mistakes to just nine interceptions.

Talking about his battle with cancer, the details regarding the duration of his illness remain private. But his passing has sparked a massive outpouring of grief from those who knew him.

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Earlier in January this year, former 49ers defensive back and two-time Super Bowl champion, Chet Books (60), also passed away after a long battle with cancer.

ESPN reporter, Rich Cimini, shared a heartfelt message, highlighting Nagle’s on-field contributions.

“Sad news: Former Jets QB Browning Nagle has passed away after a cancer battle, per reports. He was 57. A second-round pick in ‘91, following a huge Fiesta Bowl performance for @LouisvilleFB. Started the ‘92 season for the #Jets. A nice guy. Fun loving. One of the best arms I’ve ever seen.”

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Another tribute focused on Browning Nagle’s college legacy and his loved ones:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with #7 Browning Nagle, his wife Michelle, and his entire family today. A true Cardinal great! We will all miss him very much. Love you buddy!”

Tributes reflect that Nagle wasn’t just a talented athlete but a devoted family man and a pillar of his community. Many noted the cruelty of cancer, acknowledging how deeply it affects both the individual and their entire family.

Others echoed the sentiment of a life cut far too short, with one user writing, “Rest in peace. Gone too soon at 57. Prayers for his family,” and another added, “Cancer takes too many, too soon. Respect to a guy who clearly left a mark both on and off the field.”

One fan expressed the shock many felt, stating,

“Very sad news. I have to admit. I’m a little shaken up over this. I really wish it would have worked out differently but he was a good family man and a guy who made a difference in his community. Was stunned about this.”

Browning Nagle’s legacy remains defined by his vibrant spirit and the impact he made on everyone he met. Our thoughts remain with his soul and his family during this difficult time.