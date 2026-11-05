Rob Gronkowski Vents Frustrations Over Baseless Rumors as NFL Legend Shuts Down Any Political Affiliation

The former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t generally a political figure. Still, his Election Day appearance in New Hampshire, where he visited fans and encouraged them to vote regardless of political affiliation, has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons, especially after videos and pictures circulated on social media showing Gronkowski and his long-time girlfriend Camille Kostek near a Turning Point USA/Turning Point Action Setup.

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Now, however, Gronk has officially shut down all the narratives circulating against him and his girlfriend in a candid social media post.

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“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” wrote Gronkowski in an Instagram story. “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA. After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving.

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives. It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

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The events occurred on November 3, 2026, when Rob Gronkowski, along with Camille, appeared at polling locations in New Hampshire. Per local outlets, upon seeing the former Patriots tight end, voters greeted Gronkowski and started taking photographs, while he signed jerseys, hats, and other items.

At the same time, Gronkowski also encouraged people to vote regardless of any political affiliation.

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“My message out here in New Hampshire is just to go out there and vote. It doesn’t matter what party you’re voting for. It’s just important that you go out there and vote and that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “Today this is a special morning, we’re out here, it’s a beautiful day out and it’s bringing people together and it’s awesome.”

However, the controversy appears to have started because photographs and videos circulated showing Gronkowski near a Turning Point USA/Turning Point Action setup. CBS Boston reported that Gronkowski was photographed taking pictures and signing jerseys outside a tent bearing the Turning Point USA logo. Crucially, CBS also reported that a Turning Point spokesperson said Gronkowski was not with the organization, but had walked by its tent.

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At the same time, while Gronkowski says he simply crossed the street after stopping at Goffstown High School, reporting from New Hampshire says he actually interacted with Turning Point Action volunteers at a Goffstown polling location. State Rep. Lisa Mazur, who runs Turning Point Action’s New Hampshire turnout program, posted that Gronkowski had shown up at a Goffstown polling station to help get out the vote.

Gronkowski wasn’t the only celebrity who appeared at New Hampshire polling locations that day. Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. were also reported at polling locations around the state. But while the media showed him interacting with Turning Point Action volunteers at a Goffstown polling location, Rob Gronkowski has denied being affiliated with Turning Point USA.