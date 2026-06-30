Saints Legend, Suffering From ALS, Labels Disease a “Relentless Tsunami” While Sending Prayers to Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson revealed his ALS diagnosis this week, noting that he and his wife, Brittany Johnson, decided to tell their story to raise awareness about the disease and the urgent need for ALS research. But it’s also fair to say that life has changed dramatically for Johnson, Brittany, and their children as the former NFL star’s condition continues to progress.

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During this difficult time, former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, who is also living with ALS, wants Johnson and his family to know they are not alone in their fight.

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“Chris is my NFL brother, but more importantly, he is my fellow human. When ALS enters your life, it is a relentless tsunami. I want Chris and his family to know they are not alone. We are here for him,” Gleason wrote on X. “Every person living with ALS has a story, a family, a purpose, and a future that matters. Chris has spent his life showing strength, speed, and heart. Now he and everyone diagnosed with ALS deserve all of that strength, heart, and urgency returned to them.”

Gleason, who spent seven seasons in the NFL, was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, on January 5, 2011. This progressive neurological disorder damages the nerves that control muscle movements and causes paralysis, leading patients to lose their ability to talk, walk, swallow, or even breathe. This is why, while Gleason’s brain is sharp and active, he’s unable to speak, talk, or swallow.

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But since his diagnosis, the Saints legend has become a global advocate for ALS patients. According to reports, Gleason is currently leading research into why professional athletes are diagnosed with ALS 25% more often than the general population. The reason behind it is to develop more targeted treatments. So, when he reached out to Chris Johnson, it’s fair to say his message carried significant weight.

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Johnson was first diagnosed with ALS last year, after he noticed the first symptoms, when he struggled to maintain a strong grip. While Johnson’s wife initially thought his NFL career was the reason behind his struggles, the former NFL running back revealed that he’s been dealing with the disease for a year now.

“There’s no history of ALS in my family,” Johnson said on Good Morning America. “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen. That’s one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it.

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“…It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body…I can’t even hold a cup if I try, and that’s despite being diagnosed relatively early and doing everything we can, including participating in multiple experimental treatments.”

A former first-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in the 2008 NFL draft, Chris Johnson spent a decade in the NFL. Through that stretch, he recorded over 11,000 scrimmage yards. Now, as his condition continues to progress, he is forced to use a speech-generating device to communicate. For now, there is no known cure for ALS. But his doctors have prescribed medication that could extend his life by a few months. Per the National Institutes of Health, about one in 10 people diagnosed with ALS survives for more than 10 years.