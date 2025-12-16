Solidarity Pours In as Colin Kaepernick’s Wife Announces Partnership With WNBA Franchise

Essentials Inside The Story Nessa Diab’s announcement sparked widespread support, reflecting how Colin Kaepernick’s work continues to resonate beyond football.

The latest camp marked a milestone moment, tying past activism to a larger professional sports platform.

Voices connected to historic cases reinforced why the movement’s roots remain central to its present direction.

Social media sites buzzed with congratulatory wishes when the massive collaboration between Know Your Rights Camp and a WNBA team went official. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s wife, Nessa Diab, made the official announcement. The merger is the result of a social justice movement.

The Camp shared this news on Instagram in a collaboration post with Nessa.

“In collaboration with the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries, our 16th camp reached new heights. The day opened with a powerful fireside chat featuring our co-founders Colin and Nessa alongside legendary activist Dr. Angela Davis,” the caption read. “This historic conversation set the tone for the entire day, delivering a clear message to our youth: their time to lead, to resist, and to transform the world is now.”

What started a decade ago is now growing in reach, using grassroots organizing and large professional sport platforms to voice, a little louder, the message of this movement.

The reaction has been for the 16th Know Your Rights Camp, in partnership with the Valkyries. Being back in the state of California, where the first physical camp took place, is a big deal because, in a way, the area is a reflection of the roots that the movement has, as well as the community that the movement impacts.

As stated by the organization, this came into being due to the Mario Woods situation in San Francisco in 2015. The event had brought Kobe Bryant’s plan into fruition in educating, empowering, and taking care of the youth in relation to knowledge, empowerment, and taking care of the community. Now, ten years since its inception, it is not only standing but is thriving.

The presence of Gwen Woods and Reverend Wanda Johnson, mothers of Mario Woods and Oscar Grant, was priceless for the emotional resonance that was brought to the camp. Both women have become prominent advocates for change following the loss of their sons in encounters with police.

Their presence at the camp also reminded others that it was a location that was mindful of memory and heritage. In actuality, Colin Kaepernick was keen to remind those at the camp that we do not forget them, we do not forget their children, and we do not forget the impact that has on our community.

However, his act of taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality in 2016 has unfortunately attracted an outrageous amount of criticism against him. Kaepernick exercised his option out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers and also sued the NFL in 2017 for colluding with each other in order to ensure he didn’t find a spot in any of their organizations.

Ever since he retired from professional football, Colin Kaepernick has used his time and resources for activism and artistic pursuits. He has pioneered at least three organizations, like the Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which have also played significant roles in uplifting marginalized communities. Kaepernick’s most recent project is the kids’ book illustrating the ideas of justice, awareness, and power in the very objective and aim of the function titled “We Are Free, You & Me.”

When the collaborative event between them and the WNBA was made public, a landslide of emotional response from the fans followed.

Fan reaction to Colin Kaepernick’s wife’s announcement

Many of the couple’s supporters showed their love for them in the comment section.

“By far my favorite camp—sharing the stage with Dr. Angela Davis was enough!!!! Whew,” one fan wrote in connection with the historical perspective of bonding with the assembly and guest status at the occasion itself.

A fan also posted their own message in reflection of their own experience: “This day has lived rent free in my heart ever since! What an honor to serve our community!!! 🥹🫶🏿🙌🏿💪🏿💯✨️🔥🙏🏿🎶⚕️👏🏿💜.” While another beamed, “Such an impactful camp i can only imagine w those guests!”

This is the kind of event that leaves a lifetime memory alone and influences them for years and years down the line from the event itself.

“So incredibly powerful🔥✊🏾,” a fan reacted emotionally, and another termed it as “‘Powerful. Humbling. Inspiring. ✊🏽❤️‍🔥.”