“Stand With the Women”: Ryan Clark Calls for WNBA to Publicly Back Caitlin Clark & Co. Amid Off-Court Tension

The 2026 WNBA season has dominated headlines, but not always for what is happening on the court. Instead, much of the attention has centered on the drama surrounding the league, from the transgender debate and former NBA players announcing plans to enter the WNBA draft to players raising concerns about harassment, Caitlin Clark becoming a flashpoint over physical play, and Sophie Cunningham repeatedly criticizing WNBA officiating.

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Now, NFL legend Ryan Clark just joined the ongoing debate surrounding the WNBA. Clark believes that the league should focus on the women who are actually on the court. It should take a stand for the players who are working to improve their games, rather than allowing outside controversies and irrelevant conversations to overshadow them.

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“The biggest thing to me is the WNBA needs to take a stand and say they stand with the women that are on the court right now playing. That is who they want to protect. And we should stop having conversations about a make-believe issue that the WNBA has not had in 30 years of its existence,” said Clark on The Pivot podcast.

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Clark’s comments come at a time when the league has increasingly found itself at the center of conversation about race, gender, sexuality, online harassment, and officiating.

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“People are trying to use the league to sow divisiveness,” Engelbert said. “We’re being the center of political football for people who have never watched the WNBA, never have written about the WNBA or reported on the WNBA.”

Engelbert’s comments came after NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted that Caitlin Clark has become a “political football” amid the league’s ongoing officiating debates.

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For a broader context, during a game between Indiana and Phoenix, Alyssa Thomas pressed her fist into Clark’s neck during a loose-ball situation. No foul was called at the time. The WNBA subsequently upgraded the play to a flagrant foul and suspended Thomas for one game.

“I have come to know Caitlin really well,” Silver said. “She’s an incredible player and also an incredible person. And she wants to focus on being the best player she can. She has become a bit of a political football in this country, and I think it’s incredibly unfair to her. I don’t think that issue is ultimately about officiating. It’s become political ping-pong with her. And she’s a young woman who’s trying to improve her game.”

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At the same time, the transgender debate is perhaps the clearest example of why Ryan Clark is calling out the league. The controversy intensified after Cunningham said she wanted to protect women and girls from competing against biological men. Her comments sparked a national debate even though there has never been a transgender woman on a WNBA roster.

The conversation escalated further when former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White announced plans to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft, saying they identify as transgender women. The WNBA later said no immediate eligibility issues affected the league, while Reuters reported that the two players had been deemed ineligible for the draft.

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Ryan Clark’s argument, meanwhile, is clear: The league is refraining from talking about the actual basketball in the league and is focusing on the outside noise.

“What you should be talking about the fact that Sydney Taylor has gone from undrafted player to clutch bucket maker in the most important moments for her team. That Natasha Cloud, just three games before the incident happened, had 35 points and she was looking for a team this offseason,” Clark added. “Caitlin Clark on that very night hit eight three-pointers. This is somebody that’s in the MVP conversations, one of the faces of the league.

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“And instead of talking about uplifting her and her game, you’re now dealing with nonsense and having to have conversations about that. Angel Reese goes for 31 points two games ago, has 26 rebounds in the next game to break a record. You’ve been fighting all this time for those sorts of people to be recognized.”

Ultimately, Ryan Clark’s message is simple: the WNBA should not allow off-court controversies to overshadow the players and the basketball that have helped the league reach new heights. Instead, the focus should return to the women competing on the court and the stories that deserve to be celebrated.