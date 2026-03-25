Ben Roethlisberger Floats Out of Box Aaron Rodgers Replacement Idea After Demanding Quick Decision on QB’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Rodgers is currently a free agent and has not yet committed to returning to the Steelers

Franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger vocal about his frustration

The Steelers are exploring Kirk Cousins as a potential name to fill the gap

With Aaron Rodgers yet to take a firm stance on whether he will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season, the franchise has been scrutinized for a lack of plan B. Ever since the offseason began, and Aaron Rodgers entered free agency, the Steelers’ front office has been waiting to hear back from their former franchise QB. While Mike McCarthy is in hopes of a Packers-like reunion, NFL legend and former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has revealed a plan B for his old team.

“Here’s something I would consider that happened recently,” Roethlisberger told James Harrison and Joe Haden. “Josh Dobbs just got released by the New England Patriots. If Aaron doesn’t come back, I’d love to bring a veteran guy in like Dobbs. He’s been here. Obviously, it’s a new system and a different coaching staff, but bringing in a veteran who knows the culture is key,” he said.

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There is a growing sentiment that Rodgers may choose retirement over another season. With Josh Dobbs hitting the open market following his Monday release from New England, Big Ben named him as a potential replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers originally selected Dobbs with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Pittsburgh (2017–2021), primarily serving as a reliable backup and QB3 to Roethlisberger.

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Dobbs’ stats in Pittsburgh were modest, appearing in six games and completing 10 of 17 passes, for 45 yards with 0 touchdowns and interceptions. But there’s a catch: Dobbs has never played under Mike McCarthy.

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Since 2022, Dobbs has played for a number of teams, including the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and, most recently, the New England Patriots.

Big Ben’s support of Dobbs doesn’t come as a surprise, though. While sharing a locker room in Pittsburgh, the two became close friends. Their friendship became especially noticeable since Roethlisberger was never known to keep a friendly relationship with his backup quarterbacks.

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However, Ben’s suggestion may not work at all, considering Josh is at the same level as Mason Rudolph and nowhere near Rodgers. Since 2024, the quarterback has made just one start and hardly played any games during the 2025 season.

Instead of Dobbs, who may not prove to be a reliable bridge quarterback, the franchise can look for a stable option in Kirk Cousins.

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Ben Roethlisberger’s demands for adding a new name to the Steelers locker room came after the franchise legend questioned Aaron Rodgers’ intentions ahead of the 2026 season.

Ben Roethlisberger demands a firm stand from Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck in a familiar spot, and legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has seen enough. As Aaron Rodgers takes his time deciding on his future, Big Ben is calling for clarity.

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On an episode of his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers icon didn’t hide his frustration. He argued that with the talent currently on the roster, Rodgers shouldn’t even be hesitating.

“How is Aaron not coming back when you have those kinds of weapons?” Ben asked. “I don’t see how he doesn’t come back. Hey Aaron, just let us know, man. You know you can do that and just say, ‘Yeah, I am coming back.’”

The concern in Pittsburgh is that this delay will hurt the team’s long-term plans. Last year, Rodgers took over 80 days to sign his deal. That waiting period arguably cost the Steelers a shot at Jaxson Dart, who eventually went to the Giants and had a massive season.

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Roethlisberger in no way wants to relive the same situation this season, where the team doesn’t have any young successor to take over the QB role.

Roethlisberger pointed out that Pittsburgh is sitting on a goldmine of offensive talent. With names like DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Michael Pittman Jr. in the mix, they can provide a massive boost to the Steelers.

As free agency and the draft approach, the front office is trying to stay prepared for anything. But as Roethlisberger put it, the time for guessing is over. The Steelers need an answer so they can build a solid roster for the 2026 season ahead.