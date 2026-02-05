Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Receives Massive Career News After End NFL Season With FOX

Football legend Terry Bradshaw is famous for winning numerous trophies on the field as a QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983 and leading the team into Super Bowl IX,X, XIII, and XIV. He recently celebrated a brand-new kind of victory. His spirits brand, Bradshaw Bourbon, took home “Best in Class” honors and a double gold medal at a prestigious blind tasting competition in Las Vegas. While Bradshaw already has four Super Bowl rings and a spot in the Hall of Fame, this award proves his competitive drive is just as strong in the business world as it was in the NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Maria Barrios shared the post on her Instagram post, writing, “America’s Best Bourbon @bradshawbourbon @official_terry_bradshaw” as she shared an article which featured Terry Bradshaw’s Bourbon news.

Imago Image via Instagram @maria.barrios__

This specific award from the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America is a major milestone. Unlike some awards that are just for show, this one is judged by the people who actually get bottles onto store shelves. For a bourbon brand, winning here means the industry experts believe the product isn’t just high-quality, but that it has what it takes to be a massive commercial success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a high-quality, small-batch whiskey made right in the heart of Kentucky. This authentic spirit is crafted from a traditional blend of corn, rye, and malted barley, with NFL legend Terry Bradshaw personally overseeing everything from the barrel selection to the bottle’s design.

When it comes to the experience of drinking it, the bourbon offers a complex mix of scents and flavors. It starts with the smell of vanilla, toffee, and toasted oak, followed by hints of tropical fruit and a touch of smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the palate, it tastes like baking spices, coconut, and vanilla. Even though it is a strong drink, the spices make it feel smooth and refined rather than harsh. It leaves a long, sweet, and woody finish that lingers after every sip.

To Terry Bradshaw, this award isn’t just a trophy; it is personal. Throughout his entire career, people have doubted him. When he was a player, critics said he wasn’t accurate enough. When he moved to TV, people questioned if he would be any good. He has spent his whole life proving those people wrong. His recent victory is just another milestone he has achieved after ending his NFL 2025 season with FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Terry Bradshaw provides a new career update

Terry Bradshaw is much more than a football legend. While many know him as a four-time Super Bowl champion and a popular face on FOX NFL Sunday, he has also spent years quietly mastering the worlds of film, television, and the stage. However, last year Bradshaw decided that he was officially stepping away from live performances to redirect his time to other ventures. Beyond his life in the spotlight, Terry has harbored a long-standing passion for fine bourbon and cigars.

“I finished up after five years of touring, and this was my last year,” the Steelers legend said during his appearance on the Spiegel & Holmes Show. “And now I’ve got a bourbon company. I’ve got to spend a lot of time and a lot of travel with them. And I’ve got my horse business and a lot of work. That’s 12 months a year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry decided to end the Terry Bradshaw Show as it wasn’t his career pivot. Rather, he diverted his interest towards something he was passionate about. This isn’t a new phase for him; he has been open about these interests for a long time, eventually leading him to create his own brand, Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

To celebrate Super Bowl week, the Steelers icon recently hosted a special “Smoke & Sip” event at the Eight Lounge in Las Vegas. This allowed Terry to step into his element as a host, sharing his personal bourbon with fans in a high-end setting. It was a perfect blend of his legendary status and his personal business ventures, proving that his career is still evolving in exciting ways.

Even as he adds new chapters to his story, Terry remains the same person fans have always loved. He still lights up the TV screen with his analysis, makes his co-hosts laugh with his bold humor, and greets everyone with a warm, easy smile. Walking into a store and seeing his own name on a bottle of bourbon is a unique thrill for the former quarterback, who remains humble about his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry often speaks about how grateful he is for the doors football opened for him. Today, he is turning those opportunities into a lasting legacy that goes far beyond the stadium. Whether he is under the bright lights of a studio or visiting a distillery in Kentucky, he approaches every day with the same infectious joy he had on the field.

He has collected many awards over the years, but this latest success in the world of spirits is a special, unexpected trophy all its own.