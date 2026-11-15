“Stop Having Him Use You Like a Pawn”: Cam Newton Tells Odell Beckham Jr. to Respect Himself Enough to Retire

The second half of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s NFL career doesn’t seem to be heading in the right direction. Of course, there have been several receivers, such as Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, who played for multiple teams and still managed to put together Hall of Fame careers. Beckham, for his part, started strong with the New York Giants and eventually won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

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However, the 34-year-old has also been bouncing around the league. And considering how the 2026 season has unfolded for him so far, it’s difficult to predict whether Beckham will be able to end his NFL career the way he started it. That’s exactly why former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suggested that Beckham shouldn’t allow NFL teams to use his name without getting a legitimate opportunity.

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“I seen it firsthand what Odell Beckham could do, but every single time he gets added to a different roster, it becomes a spectacle,” said Newton on his 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast. “This man has more Instagram followers than a team he is on right now. And stop having them use you like a pawn or a ploy. Get the hell out of there. Hey man, listen, it ain’t working out. My reinvention to come back to the league has not displayed itself like I wanted to. I’m 34 years old. What else do I have to prove? My impact has been felt. I won a Super Bowl. I’m the swaggiest that this game has ever seen.'”

“Everybody, when they see [Jersey No.] 13 for the New York Giants, they already know who they’re talking about. Matter of fact, he probably goes down as one of the most impactful 13s of all time. And that’s considering a Hall of Famers in Dan Marino [and] Kurt Warner. But now I’m seeing a person who I admire. I’m like, ‘Damn, look, bro, they keep playing with you.'”

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After missing the 2025 season, Beckham returned to the Giants and played under head coach John Harbaugh. However, his reunion with New York didn’t last long. The Giants released him after he failed to catch a single target in three games.

Subsequently, Beckham joined the Minnesota Vikings, but the team has since moved him between the practice squad and active roster without giving him much of an opportunity.

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Then, he played just a couple of snaps against the Buffalo Bills before the Vikings released him as well. Minnesota later re-signed him to the practice squad, but for now, it remains uncertain whether the receiver will see any action for the rest of the season.

“He entered the game on Monday night,” added Newton, recalling Beckham’s brief appearance against the Bills. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness. What could happen? Could it be?’ And then all of a sudden, I had to remind myself who the quarterback was. Carson Wentz.”

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“Carson Wentz got Justin Jefferson frustrated. What you think he’s going to do to Odell Beckham? Man, we over here trauma-bonding with the person that’s standing next to us. Who’s going to tell him? …Stop allowing these franchises to do that.”

The Vikings are certainly dealing with quarterback issues this season, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray has been sidelined with an injury. In his absence, Carson Wentz is running the offense, but Minnesota’s offense has struggled to gain yards and score points. Against the Bills on Monday, Wentz targeted Jefferson 11 times, but the receiver caught just three passes for 58 yards.

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Beckham, meanwhile, didn’t receive a single target, and shortly after the Bills defeated the Vikings, the team decided to part ways with the receiver. While Minnesota has since signed him back to the practice squad, the lack of opportunities has prompted Cam Newton to suggest that Beckham shouldn’t allow teams to misuse him.