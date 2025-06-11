Stunned Kylie Kelce Breaks Silence on Eagles’ $50M Decision That Redefined American History

Back in 2023, Kylie Kelce’s voice became inseparable from the Eagles Autism Foundation’s mission. Not just in name, but in lived experience. On New Heights, she recalled growing up with Tim, her childhood neighbor who became family, and who also happened to be on the autism spectrum. “It never really registered with me that we were interacting with someone who was on the spectrum,” she said. That understanding, rooted in everyday life, shaped her deep, personal bond with the cause.

Kylie evolved from volunteer to central figure in the Eagles’ autism efforts, championing transparency and accountability. “Every single dollar donated goes back to the autism community,” she emphasized. In May, just six weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, she returned to Lincoln Financial Field to speak at the annual Autism Challenge. The event raised over $10 million. She called it “emotional” and “inspiring.” And then came something even bigger, historical even, something that left her stunned.

On June 10, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced a $50 million donation—the largest ever to U.S. academic medical centers for autism research. Kylie took to Instagram and shared a photo from the press conference, writing simply: “Thank you, Mr. Lurie! This is incredible!” But behind that caption was a sense of reverence. Lurie’s donation launched the Lurie Autism Institute, a first-of-its-kind partnership between CHOP and Penn Medicine, bridging research across the lifespan. “By investing in cutting-edge science… we’re aiming not just to understand autism more deeply—but to transform what’s possible,” Lurie said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@kykelce

And here’s where the scale truly hits: this isn’t just about Philadelphia. This is about recalibrating how the nation—and eventually the world—understands and treats autism. With initiatives like the ‘Next-Generation Program in Autism Bioscience’ and AI-driven translational research, the Lurie Institute will reshape everything from diagnostics to therapeutics. “There’s no single gene, no single reason,” Lurie said. But with this kind of institutional muscle? Real answers may be coming.

For Kylie, who once described herself as “just someone who cares deeply,” this moment is both personal and historical. What started in her backyard with Uncle Tim now stands at the center of a $50 million movement. And fittingly, it’s happening in the city her family will always call home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Philly’s real MVP duo? Kylie Kelce and Jason!

Kylie Kelce knows what it means to hold it down in Philly—and not just in the stands. “The community of women in Philadelphia, I feel like we’ve gotten really lucky over the years,” she said it on New Heights in 2023. You’d think she was talking about a Super Bowl roster, but nope. She meant the women behind the team. Just a group that gets it. “There [are] a lot of women associated with the team who are just sort of badass on their own,” Kylie added. Respect earned, not gifted.

She’s not just cheering from the sidelines either. Kylie’s built her own lane, one Instagram story at a time. Take this week, for example. She’s once again rallying fans around Jason Kelce’s annual fundraiser in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Slated for June 25–26, this marks the fifth year of the Eagles Autism Foundation benefit. And yes, that means the Beer Bowl is back, courtesy of Jason and Travis. If you’re in town, you’ll find Kylie right in the mix, probably juggling baby Finn in one arm and a donation bucket in the other.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, this isn’t just a summer vacation with an Eagles twist. It’s tradition. The event kicks off with the family-friendly “Eagles Takeover” at Excursion Park and then heads into fan-favorite territory—guest bartending at Ocean Drive and the infamous Beer Bowl. All proceeds? Straight to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

While Jason’s legacy is carved in the trenches of Lincoln Financial, Kylie’s quietly built her own. Her podcast Not Gonna Lie is growing fast, and her presence off the field is impossible to ignore. In a city where football is religion, Kylie Kelce might be its most grounded high priestess. Still Philly. Still fierce. And always, always showing up.