Terrell Owens, Darren Sproles & More Offer Condolences as Family Tragedy Strikes Former Chargers and Ravens Star

Losing a parent is a profound heartbreak that knows no age. Whether you are 10 years old or a grown man in your 40s, that connection represents a foundational pillar of support. NFL legend Lorenzo Neal, who formerly played for both the Chargers and the Ravens, is currently navigating this difficult reality following the passing of his mother, Darlene Neal.

“With a heavy heart, I share the loss of my mother. She was my pillar, my world, and a woman whose faith and love touched many lives. I pray I can live a legacy even half as strong as the one my parents left behind. Tell the people you love that you love them. Tomorrow is not promised. Please keep the Neal family in your prayers.— Lorenzo Neal” Lorenzo shared the news on his social media handle.

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Darlene Neal was the woman Lorenzo credited with keeping him motivated and smiling throughout his life. Her death creates a deep void for the former fullback, especially since he lost his father back in 2016. Within just a decade, both of the major influences who guided him to the heights of professional football are gone.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorenzo Neal (@lorenzoneal41) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While Darlene Neal lived a private life, Lorenzo’s tribute paints a picture of a woman devoted to her family and her faith. Alongside Lorenzo’s father, she instilled values of service and hard work. Lorenzo has often been vocal about how his parents’ sacrifices allowed him to pursue his dreams and stay grounded. Even though they have now both passed away, the legacy of faith and service they left behind continues to influence him.

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Neal’s long and successful career is a testament to the strong foundation his parents provided. After being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1993, he played 17 seasons for seven different teams and earned four Pro Bowl selections. As a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, he continues to credit his parents for every milestone he reached.

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Prayers pour in from fans and loved ones for Lorenzo Neal’s personal loss

Following the passing of Lorenzo Neal’s mother, Darlene, the football community has come together to offer their support. These tributes highlight the deep respect and love the Neal family has earned over the years. Darren Sproles, with whom Lorenzo Neal shared the backfield for the San Diego Chargers for four seasons, from 2005 to 2008, responded under the post with prayer emojis: ”🙏🏽🙏🏽”

One thing that must be said about the two’s relationship is that, early in their time together, Neal gave the young Sproles a blunt reality check about the NFL. While congratulating him on making the league, Neal warned him that as soon as a player is drafted, the team is already looking to find his replacement in the next draft. That piece of advice stuck with Sproles throughout his entire career up until his retirement. The two remain in touch.

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There was another comment by Terrell Owens as he shared his condolences with, “🙏🏾 🕊️.” Another comment by Merrianne Do read, “🙏🏼 sending our prayers and condolences.”

Nick Hardwick (former teammate & O-line coach) wrote, “So sorry to hear, brother. Sending love and prayers your way.”

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One particularly moving tribute addressed to Darlene Neal read, “My and Our First Lady ❤️ ✨💃🏽🎥 Sista Neal. You left more than your mark 🦶 🙏✨💪👆RIP HOLLYWOOD who always displayed a radical way to deal with life’s ups downs ❤️ See you again Sister Neal !! ❤️🙏 on that Oh Happy Day !! ✨💃🏽🙏”

These messages of love serve as a small comfort during a time of immense personal grief. While the loss of his mother marks the end of an era for the Neal family, the values of faith, hard work, and kindness she instilled will live on through Lorenzo’s continued success and his own legacy in the sport.