Terry Bradshaw Fires Back at “Dumb” Narrative Surrounding FOX Co-Host Rob Gronkowski

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has built one of the most recognizable personalities in football, with his energetic celebrations, jokes, and larger-than-life public image often becoming inseparable from how fans perceive him. But that persona has also contributed to a long-running perception that Gronk is more entertainer than thinker.

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That perception dominated the headlines during his playing career, and is still relevant now that he’s a FOX analyst. However, speaking on Bill Maher’s Real Time, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Gronkowski’s co-host Terry Bradshaw was discussing the perception surrounding quarterbacks. But when the conversation turned to Gronk, Bradshaw pushed back against the narrative.

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“He might be, you know, he was recruited by all the Ivy Leagues. He’s a very smart guy,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw’s comments came after a recent moment during FOX’s Week 2 coverage that gained traction on social media. Gronkowski said that the Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride is the best tight end in the NFL. However, that prompted Bradshaw to ask, “What about McBride?” even though Gronk had just mentioned him.

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The clip went viral. Some viewers interpreted Bradshaw’s response as a genuine mistake, while Bradshaw said he had deliberately “set (Gronk) up.” Gronk himself subsequently backed Bradshaw’s explanation, saying Bradshaw was trying to throw the panel off.

“I think Terry Bradshaw got us all,” Rob Gronkowski said. “He wanted to throw us off. … I was like, ‘Yeah, Trey McBride, in my eyes, is the best tight end in football right now.’ And then Terry Bradshaw hit us with, ‘What about the McBride guy?’ And we’re all like, ‘Wait a second.'”

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At the same time, however, there is a long-established reason why Gronkowski became associated with that particular image. During his playing career, he frequently leaned into a goofy personality during interviews. Sometimes, he deliberately gave answers that made him appear less serious than he actually was.

His football career, meanwhile, required more mental responsibility than the party persona suggested. Gronk’s former head coach Bill Belichick praised his tight end’s football IQ, acknowledging:

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“Rob’s a smart football player. He understands a lot of things about the game. Not just the Xs and Os but also how he’s getting matched up individually and what our opponents are trying to do given the situation.”

Gronkowski’s college background also provides context for Bradshaw’s argument. At the University of Arizona, he was listed as a pre-business major and was named the school’s Student-Athlete of the Month in April 2008. On the field, he finished two seasons with 75 receptions for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pac-10 recognition in 2008.

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However, Rob Gronkowski managed to receive criticism after he replaced Jimmy Johnson on FOX NFL Sunday, as he uses his experience to break down offenses and players. Yet, Bradshaw’s defense rests on a distinction that Gronkowski’s former coaches made years before he became a television personality: the goofy image was real, but it was not necessarily an accurate representation of his football intelligence.