“Comedy.” That’s how former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown describes his social media posts. Whether during his NFL career with the Steelers or following his retirement, Brown has repeatedly made headlines for his online antics.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although the former receiver has previously urged people not to take his posts seriously, he has once again addressed the criticism surrounding them. This time, however, he has offered a more detailed explanation, acknowledging that his social media antics are simply his way of expressing himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like people are going to judge you regardless of what you do,” said Brown on The Matchup. “You go out there and catch 10 passes, they say, ‘Oh, you is great, you could be greater.’ You go out there and catch no passes, they say, ‘You trash.’ So, criticism is answered with achievement. And you got to be your best, authentic self. The thing about me when I left the field, I am an entrepreneur. I’m a comedian. I like to have fun. I like to express myself, and that’s what I get my mental peace from: just being myself and ripping it, like the frogs say, how I want to do it.

“We all as football players you had to run plays that they told you to run. You had to do everything somebody else told you to do. The strength coach had your workout. I’m like, ‘No, I do what I need to do.’ So if I feel like going on the internet expressing myself by being funny. I’m always do what’s best for me. I’m never worried about what someone say. I feel like people are going to talk about you no matter what you do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Brown spent most of his NFL career with the Steelers, along with brief stints with the Oakland Raiders, where he never played a game, and the New England Patriots before winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Across his NFL career, the receiver recorded 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in the regular season, earning seven Pro Bowl nods along the way. But as impressive as his NFL career was, Brown also drew significant attention for his social media posts, particularly during his playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the strongest historical examples is the January 2017 incident involving the Steelers’ locker room. After Pittsburgh defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, Brown livestreamed the postgame locker-room celebrations on Facebook.

The problem was that the livestream captured head coach Mike Tomlin addressing his players about their upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Tomlin used profanity while discussing the Patriots, and the footage subsequently became public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the team fined Brown $10,000 for livestreaming the locker room, while the former receiver issued an apology.

“I absolutely regret the Facebook Live situation,” he said at that time. “Total distraction to the organization, total distraction to my teammates, obviously disrespect to my coach. I’ve got the utmost respect to our coach, so I totally regret that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, his 2019 Raiders saga showed how social media could become part of a team dispute. That year, Brown became involved in a dispute over the NFL’s updated helmet safety standards. He filed two grievances in an attempt to continue wearing his preferred helmet, but both were unsuccessful.

The same year, he also posted a photograph of the fines issued by the Raiders for missing team activities on Instagram. The initial fines totalled approximately $54,000. Brown reportedly had a heated confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock over the fines. The incident led to further disciplinary action. At the same time, he uploaded a video of a private telephone conversation with head coach Jon Gruden to YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, he publicly requested his release on Instagram, writing, “Release me @raiders.” The franchise subsequently released him. The financial consequences, however, were significant. Per reports, the Raiders fined Brown $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. The disciplinary action also voided the guarantees in his contract, which were worth approximately $30 million.

But this wasn’t the first time Antonio Brown has defended his social media antics. Last year, Brown spoke to TMZ Sports about the criticism surrounding his activity on X. His explanation was that people should not take his posts so seriously because he considers much of his content comedy.

The TMZ report discussed the criticism he had attracted through his posts involving public figures and athletes. Among those mentioned were Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady, and Philadelphia 76ers player Jared McCain. Brown’s argument was essentially that his online persona was intended to entertain, even when people found his commentary offensive or controversial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the criticism that has followed him throughout his career, Brown appears unwilling to change the way he expresses himself. For the former Steelers star, social media remains a platform to have fun, entertain, and, most importantly, be himself, regardless of how others perceive his antics.