“This Is Really Heartbreaking”: Terrell Owens Mourns as Broadcasting Legend Passes Away at 64

Terrell Owens’ name is usually associated with football, but his connection to professional bowling has given him plenty of opportunities to cross paths with bowler Randy Pedersen. The former San Francisco 49ers star appeared at several PBA events over the years, including the Terrell Owens PBA Super Clash in 2017, where Pedersen was behind the microphone covering the action.

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Their paths crossed again at other celebrity bowling events as Owens became a familiar face around the PBA. Pedersen, meanwhile, had gone from a decorated bowler to one of the sport’s most recognizable broadcasters, making their encounters a unique meeting between an NFL icon and a bowling legend.

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Now, those shared moments have taken on a much more emotional meaning, as Pedersen passed away on Wednesday. As that happened, Owens took to his social media handle and paid tribute to the bowling legend.

“I, along with the bowling community @PBATour, were rocked to our core to learn of the passing of a dear friend in Randy Pedersen,” Owens wrote. “Man, I can still hear your voice telling me how to release my bowling ball out in front of me. This is really heartbreaking. I wish I knew what I know now. My condolences to the family. If there’s anything I can do, please reach out to Tom Clark. We all loved Randy! Rest In Peace, Randy!! 🙏🏾 🕊️.”

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Randy Pedersen was 64 at the time of his death. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy both on and off the lanes. He won 13 PBA Tour titles during his career, including the 1987 PBA National Championship, his lone major. He later added a PBA50 title in 2013. Pedersen was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in 2011 and the USBC Hall of Fame in 2025.

However, Pedersen became perhaps even more recognizable after moving into broadcasting in 2001. He spent 25 years as the PBA’s lead color analyst, making him the longest-tenured broadcaster in PBA history. He called some of the sport’s defining moments, including Kelly Kulick’s historic 2010 Tournament of Champions, Pete Weber’s iconic 2012 U.S. Open title, and each of Jason Belmonte’s record major titles.

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At the time of writing, there are no official updates regarding the cause of his sudden passing. On Wednesday, PBA announced Pedersen’s passing.

“Randy was supremely talented in everything he did. Bowling, golf, comedy, broadcasting, anything. He was a force, a giant in sports and on TV,” PBA Commissioner Tom Clark said in a release. “He was our friend, our partner. Randy was our voice. He was my brother. I spoke with so many people today who loved him. There will never be another Randy Pedersen. Please hug the people you love.”

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For Terrell Owens, meanwhile, Pedersen was more than just a familiar voice from the bowling world. His final tribute highlighted the personal impact Pedersen had on him, particularly the memories of the bowling legend helping him improve his game.