“This Man Refuses Accountability”: FOX News Reporter Calls Out Ryan Clark for Playing the “Victim”

ESPN began its first Monday Night Countdown this week, and it’s safe to say that Ryan Clark’s absence was hard to miss. The network fired Clark this past July as part of its major layoffs. But just as the network began its revamped Monday Night Football without him, Clark still managed to grab the spotlight, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers player launched The Pivot Sports Show with Ryan Clark on Monday.

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Clark launched his new show as a weekly live NFL studio show shortly after he departed from ESPN. It is being produced in partnership with NFL Films and is airing on The Pivot’s YouTube channel. The premiere was scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14. But as that happened, Clark and his show drew criticism from FOX News reporter Jon Root on X, who believes that the Steelers legend is playing victim.

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“Fired ESPN host Ryan Clark opened his new Pivot Sports show by acting like a victim, though he was justifiably fired for being one of the network’s most divisive, race-baiters of all time. He also claimed God was blessing him, though he hasn’t been honoring God in his content. Funny part is: He talked about sticking to sports. If he would’ve done that at ESPN, he wouldn’t have been fired. This man refuses accountability.”

Root’s comments gained traction after Clark dominated the headlines after his firing. Clark’s ESPN tenure ended in July 2026, when he was informed that the network was cutting ties with him while he was on NFL Live, during a commercial break.

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Clark, however, subsequently pushed back against the characterization of his departure as simply a layoff. On his The Pivot Podcast, the 46-year-old admitted that he wasn’t laid off. In fact, he “was fired.”

His departure came after roughly 11 years with ESPN, where he had become one of the network’s most recognizable NFL analysts. He appeared on NFL Live, First Take, Get Up, SportsCenter, and Monday Night Countdown.

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At the same time, however, the narratives suggested that Clark’s behavior played a role in ESPN’s decision. At the time of his layoff, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN had soured on Clark following an on-air confrontation with fellow ESPN analyst Peter Schrager in September 2025.

Meanwhile, Sporting News cited concerns among ESPN executives about aspects of Clark’s on-air conduct, including the Schrager incident. It also noted Clark’s tendency to weigh in on social and political issues and the fact that he had taken his contract negotiations public in 2024.

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Now, Root believes that Ryan Clark is playing the victim after launching his Pivot Sports Show.

However, Clark isn’t treating his new venture as an ESPN replacement. He sat down for an interview with The Athletic, where he explained the broader idea behind his new sports show.

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“I think the tone, for me, is definitely a triumphant one,” he said. “And it’s not even in the sense that I’ve won, but more that I’m not lamenting what was lost.”

The launch video, narrated by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Hurts, reinforces that message with the phrases “passion over platform” and “people over perception.”

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The weekly NFL-focused studio show will feature Ryan Clark as the primary host and analyst, NFL game-film breakdowns, player and coach interviews, touchscreen/visual analysis, and NFL Films audio and footage incorporated into the analysis.

The show will also feature contributions from Clark’s co-host of his podcast, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. The development gained momentum after The Pivot Podcast signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. With week 1 now in the rearview mirror, it’s safe to say that Ryan Clark has started the next chapter of his career even though the criticism around his venture persists.