“Clickbait Stuff”: Michael Irvin Calls Out NFL Reporter for Sabotaging Rueben Bain Jr.’s Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Headlines about Bain's car crash from 2024 are gaining traction

The victim's family doesn't want anything to harm Bain's draft

Concerns about Bain's short arm length already made his stock a bit shaky

As the 2026 NFL draft nears, Miami sensation Rueben Bain Jr. is at the center of a polarizing media storm. Despite ranking No. 15 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board following a dominant 9.5-sack season, headlines about Bain being involved in a car crash from 2024 are threatening to overshadow his production. NFL legend Michael Irvin isn’t staying silent, slamming the reports as a blatant attempt to sabotage a young star’s career.

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“Did you know this in 2025 and not write it? Did you wait a week before the NFL draft and say, “If I wrote this story a year ago, then it wouldn’t have gotten such traction. But I write it here, and if nobody knows about it and he does get a big drop, then I get attached to that drop. So you get two stories, and I guess for you, you get to share two glories,” he further added.

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Irvin pointed out the timing of the story, indicating that the story came out now because of the Draft. “I don’t know how long you’ve had this story, but to drop it right here, that’s just such clickbait stuff.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Syracuse Nov 30, 2024 Syracuse, New York, USA Miami Hurricanes former player and NFL, American Football Herren, USA Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin looks on during the first half of a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 20241130_gma_ai8_0195

While discussing Rueben Bain’s 2024 car accident, a case widely covered by various media outlets, Irvin highlighted a particularly significant detail. Despite the gravity of the incident, the victim’s family publicly stated that they do not want to do anything to harm Bain’s case.

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“We do not want to do anything to harm Ruben Bane. We wish him the best in the draft and everything.” Irrespective of that, the NFL reporters have brought up his past once again.

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The accident took place on March 17, 2024, around 4 a.m. on I-95 in Miami. According to reports, the vehicle Bain was driving struck another car before spinning out of control and hitting a concrete barrier. A passenger in the car, 22-year-old college student Destiny Betts, suffered devastating injuries and remained in a coma for nearly three months before passing away on June 13, 2024.

Adding a layer of complexity to the situation is the ownership of the vehicle involved. The car was not registered to Bain personally but was owned by a company called Miami Sports 27 INC, listed as a Florida profit corporation.

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As these details emerge two years later, the conversation has shifted toward whether the timing of this information is being used to deliberately lower Bain’s draft stock.

Is Rueben Bain Jr. still a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans were the first to learn of the incident during background checks last summer; eventually, the rest of the league became aware around that same time. The Titans were once the favorites to draft Bain, and Coach Robert Saleh even praised him at the Combine.

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“With a young man like Bain, I don’t know if his tests have come in yet, but his tape is undeniable. He’s an unbelievable football player. He plays with great violence. His football IQ is off the charts. Now, there are certain ways, when you talk to him, and you listen to him, there are certain things I think he’ll have to adjust to. But I think he’s a kid who’s going to have a lot of success in this league,” he said.

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Despite this praise, the Titans are now expected to look elsewhere. Reports suggest they are leaning toward offensive prospects like Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love to help their young quarterback.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

The Washington Commanders (Pick No. 7) are still a possible landing spot, but recent mock drafts show them looking at other players like Caleb Downs or David Bailey. With only a few days until the draft, Bain’s draft stock appears to be a bit shaky, with some reporting that he may no longer be a lock for the top five.

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In addition to the 2024 accident, scouts at the NFL Combine had already expressed concerns over his arm length, measured at 30 7/8 inches, ranking among the shortest ever recorded for a defensive end at the combine.

Despite a short arm length, Bain had an incredible 2025 season at Miami, recording 83 quarterback pressures and 12 sacks. He was a force in the College Football Playoff, proving he could dominate on the biggest stages.

While many argue that Bain’s past and arm length should not affect his draft status, recent developments around the former Miami defensive end’s draft prospects prove it to be true.