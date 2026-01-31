Tom Brady Announces Health Update Amid Criticism Over Dual Role With Raiders & FOX

Essentials Inside The Story At 48 years old, Tom Brady follows a rigorous daily routine to maintain his physique

The NFL legend emphasizes specialized massages for blood flow and lactic acid removal

Multiple sources report that Brady’s involvement in the Raiders operations and his FOX analyst role have been a concern

While questions mount over Tom Brady’s unprecedented dual role in the NFL, his latest social media update focuses on a narrative that the NFL legend firmly believes in: retirement isn’t an excuse to slow down. He not only stays busy running football operations for the Las Vegas Raiders and serving as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, but also remains dedicated to his physical fitness. And highlighting the same, Brady recently took to Instagram and did a quick health check-in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tom Brady writes, “Keep ‘em guessing! 🔋(But at 48 we’re feeling more 🪫after the workout 😂)”

Brady says he owes his long and successful career to his intense focus on health, flexibility, and wellness. Even though he isn’t playing anymore, he still sticks to a very disciplined routine every day, making it difficult for one to guess his age. However, that doesn’t mean it’s easy on his body, as the former quarterback feels more drained after working out.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Even so, for the seven-time Super Bowl winner, regular workout sessions outlast everything else. During the off-season, Brady keeps his body moving by working out four or five times a week.

His sessions usually focus on “functional” movements, such as squats, planks, and specific exercises to keep his shoulders strong and mobile. He doesn’t just lift weights and stop; he treats his body like a high-performance machine that needs constant maintenance to stay in shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, recovery is just as important to him as the workout itself. After he finishes training, his body coach gives him a specialized massage. This treatment is designed to improve blood flow and clear out the lactic acid so his body can heal faster. To top it all off, he keeps his diet incredibly consistent, usually refueling with a simple and light breakfast.

The routine has been a key part of Brady’s 23-year-long career in the league. He started after being selected by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, where he quickly turned the Patriots into a powerhouse, winning three Super Bowls in his first four years as a starter (2001, 2003, and 2004). He later added three more titles to his New England resume in the 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 2020, he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately led them to a Super Bowl victory. When Tom Brady ended his NFL career in 2022, he didn’t just leave as a retired player. Brady left as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game while earning over 280 total wins between the regular season and the playoffs.

And now, while he awes his fans with his great physique. There’s a mixed opinion arising amongst the NFL players regarding Brady’s dual role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does being an analyst help Tom Brady with his leadership role with the Raiders?

Ever since Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, there have been concerns in the league over the kind of control he gets while being both a minority owner and an NFL analyst at the same time. A month after Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut with FOX in 2024, his minority stake in Las Vegas was approved.

In the same year, the NFL made it clear that Brady was restricted from sitting in any production meetings with teams ahead of his broadcast. Fast forward to 2025, and some of those restrictions saw a relaxation as the ex-QB was able to participate in the meetings virtually. This relaxation saw Brady meet a few teams ahead of games scheduled against the Raiders.

While the concerns are there, a lot of NFL players aren’t losing their sleep either over Tom Brady wearing two hats. According to a recent anonymous poll by The Athletic, about 84% of the players claimed that they are perfectly fine with him doing both. Out of 76 players asked, 64 gave him the green light, while only five said “no” and seven didn’t really care.

ADVERTISEMENT

A big reason for this support is simply Brady’s reputation and his playing career. Many, including one NFC offensive player believe said that “only G.O.A.T.’s can do that type of stuff.”

Since the Raiders are currently sitting with the No. 1 overall pick for the 2026 draft, most players feel the team has much bigger problems to worry about than Tom Brady’s dual role.