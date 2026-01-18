Tom Brady Receives Strong Mike Tomlin Message After Major Update on Next Raiders HC

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ coaching carousel is spinning once again, and this time, Tom Brady is being told there’s only one man who can stop it. The team has reportedly asked a few candidates to meet them in Miami at the national championship game, where Tom Brady is also expected to be. One of the candidates expected to be there is former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. However, former Raiders CEO Amy Trask believes the Raiders should strongly consider former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I believe the Raiders need to hire a leader, someone who is a tremendous leader who can come in and unite the organization and lead it internally,” Amy Trask said. “You can find a really good offensive coordinator, and you can find a really good defensive coordinator to help out so that your head coach can lead that organization, not just on the field, but in many, many ways off the field as well. My suggestion in that regard is Mike Tomlin; [he] can come in and be a strong leader for that team.”

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. With that, the Silver and Black will have to get this head coach hire right. That very person will likely be responsible for developing Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernandon Mendoza.

Trask believes that Tomlin’s championship pedigree and his famous ability to connect with players would make him a significant upgrade over recent coaching tenures that struggled to find an identity.

However, it’s worth noting that, as per sources, Tomlin is not interested in coaching any team moving forward. There’s no official word on it yet, but it’s still a bummer for teams looking to pursue him.

For the Raiders, unlike previous hires who were still learning on the job, Tomlin could offer the veteran stability that owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady are reportedly prioritizing. However, bringing Tomlin to Las Vegas would not be a simple hire. He stepped away with two years remaining on his contract, and so, the Steelers still hold his coaching rights.

This means the Raiders would likely have to negotiate a trade, potentially giving up valuable draft capital to acquire him. It’s a high-stakes gamble, but for a franchise that has seen four coaches in five years, it may be a price they are willing to pay.

Amy Trask’s 2026 strategy to restore the Raiders with Tom Brady’s help

Following a disappointing 2025 season and the midseason firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Las Vegas Raiders are at a critical crossroads as they search for a new head coach to define their future. Holding the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and significant salary cap space, the organization is under immense pressure to establish long-term stability.

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask has proposed a bold vision for the rebuild, suggesting the team should focus on assembling an elite staff rather than just a single leader. She specifically recommended pursuing Mike Tomlin as head coach, Brian Flores as defensive coordinator, and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator.

“While I’m at it, why not add Brian Flores as your defensive coordinator? Why not add Brian Daboll as your offensive coordinator?” She further added, “There’s a lot of history there between and among Mike Tomlin and these men, and Tom Brady and these men. So, go get yourself a phenomenal defensive coordinator and a really good offensive coordinator, and bring in a leader to lead that organization in a ‘Raider way.’ “ She said.

Currently, Brady is working closely with General Manager John Spytek to find a leader who can harmonize with the front office and finally end the franchise’s cycle of constant coaching changes. He shares a history with all the above-mentioned names.

Brady’s connection with Mike Tomlin is particularly noteworthy as the search progresses. Over their careers, Brady, as a QB of the Patriots, has historically dominated Tomlin’s defenses for the Steelers. He posted a 9-4 record against the Steelers’ head coach. Statistically, as per reports by Statmuse, Brady has been exceptional in these matchups, averaging 306 yards per game and throwing 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions across 13 meetings.

Brady also shares a long history with Brian Flores from their time with the New England Patriots. Flores served as a defensive assistant under Bill Belichick for a decade while Brady was the team’s star quarterback. Their established relationship and mutual respect are seen as key factors that could help Flores land the job.

Flores has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, where he built one of the most feared units in the league. Between 2023 and 2025, his defense consistently finished in the top 10 for scoring, showcasing his ability to lead an elite group.

At 44 years old, he is widely regarded as one of the sharpest defensive minds in the NFL. His added input and Brian Daboll’s proven track record of developing young quarterbacks are seen as an ideal structure to support Mendoza’s transition to the NFL.

By building this “super-staff,” the Raiders hope to finally deliver a winning culture to a fan base that has waited years for a consistent contender.

What do you think about it? Share your thoughts with us only at Essentially Sports.