Tom Brady Takes a Jab at Michael Strahan Live On GMA, Reveals Reason For Snubbing FOX Colleague

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Strahan retired from the NFL after the Giants won Super Bowl XLII

The game marked the Giants' first title win in seventeen years

Strahan recently hosted Apple CEO Tim Cook on GMA

Seven Super Bowl rings later, and after rewriting almost every record in the book, NFL legend Tom Brady still considers himself a ‘sore loser’, at least when it comes to facing Michael Strahan and the New York Giants. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the former Patriots QB jokingly revealed why his FOX NFL Sunday colleague was noticeably absent from his recent Fan Expo.

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“I never had a chance to get him back. My last game, oh, excuse me, Strahan’s last game in his career, he got the best of me. So that’s why he didn’t get invited back to the fan expo.”

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“He’s got a Super Bowl ring, and then he retired. I never had a chance to get him back. I never had a chance to get him back.” Brady said.

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While the two share a desk now, Brady made it clear that some wounds from the gridiron don’t heal. The beef, as it turns out, is rooted in Super Bowl XLII.

For those who need a refresher, Strahan’s Giants pulled off one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, ruining the New England Patriots’ bid for a perfect 19-0 season. Because Strahan chose to retire immediately after that championship victory, Brady never got the opportunity to settle the score on the field.

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Following their quest for a Super Bowl win, franchise quarterback Eli Manning wasn’t going to rest until he led the team to a 10-6 record. A score that took them to the second spot in the NFC East and a fifth seed in the playoffs.

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Heading into Super Bowl XLII, the Giants were facing the legendary head coach-QB duo (Bill Belichick and Tom Brady). But for Michael Strahan, a lot was on the line as the franchise aimed for a third Super Bowl victory after seventeen years, since they had last won Super Bowl XXV.

With 35 seconds remaining on the clock, Eli Manning found WR Buress for a 13-yard touchdown pass, leading his team to a 17-14 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots. The game became even more significant for Strahan as he won his first and last Super Bowl.

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In the world of elite athletics, “getting the last word” is the ultimate currency. Since Strahan walked away at the absolute peak of his career, he effectively trapped Brady in a loop of unfinished business.

Brady has even admitted in the past that he would gladly trade a few of his other rings just to flip the script on that 2007 season.

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Michael Strahan invites Apple CEO to GMA

Ever since he hung up his cleats in 2008, Michael Strahan has become a powerhouse in the media world. From his seat at the Fox Sports NFL desk to hosting game shows and co-anchoring Good Morning America (GMA), the Hall of Famer is practically everywhere.

Following the success of his show, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently joined the NFL star, as the company approaches its 50th anniversary.

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While the two spoke at length about where Apple is headed, the CEO also reflected on his experience with the GMA.

“Oh, it brings me such joy because we make products that empower other people to express themselves, to create things they couldn’t create before,” Cook said.

Imago April 13, 22, 2022.Michael Strahan, on the set of Good Morning America in New York April 13, 2022 Credit RW/MediaPunch PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xRWx

At the same time, he also talked about Apple’s partnership with Save The Music Foundation ( a nonprofit music education charity), helping public schools restore music programs.

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“We’re expanding the number of schools that we’re reaching from 25 to almost double that. And so we’re gonna be able to hit 25,000 kids next year with music education,” he said.

While the two had a lot more to catch up on, Michael Strahan’s presence on the GMA has certainly elevated the overall vibe of the show. From fun jabs with NFL stars to deep technology-related discussions with the likes of Tim Cook, Strahan has added an appeal that seems to be everyone’s favorite nowadays.