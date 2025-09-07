Tom Brady Upsets Giants Fans in 13 Minutes as FOX Announcer Faces Calls to ‘Retire’

Back in the day, Tom Brady was calling the shots on the field, and not just the Patriots—everyone in the NFL watched and admired him. Now, he’s calling the game from the booth (it’s his second season), but it’s a whole different story. Fans aren’t exactly feeling the same magic. Last year, some criticized the NFL legend for mixing up player and team names, while others pointed out the lack of energy in his play-calling.

Fast forward to now, and Brady is back at it. The Fox analyst is announcing the Commanders vs. Giants season opener. And let’s just say the former quarterback turned Fox analyst is still having a bad day up in the booth. Take the first quarter, for instance. Brady thought the Giants were about to get a holding call on fourth down. But the refs actually flagged the Commanders for illegal hands to the face.

Turns out, while Brady was deadly accurate as a quarterback, his guesses during playcalling? Not so much. Another instance? It came in the first quarter as well, when just a couple of minutes left. Commanders’ corner Mikey Sainristil had his helmet ripped off after Frankie Luvu slammed the Giants’ ball-carrier with a suplex. That set off a fight, and Brady was right there calling it live.

And if the chatter means anything, the NFL legend even suggested the helmet-rip wasn’t a hands-to-the-face penalty. And let’s just say the Giants’ fans weren’t having it. But let’s not kid ourselves. This isn’t Brady’s first slip-up. Last year was proof of that. “I think the mistakes that I’ve made, and I’ve made plenty, I’ve learned from all of them,” he justified his mistakes last year, claiming that he’s still learning.

“You’re not happy, they happen, but at the same time, you understand that when they do happen—and I mispronounce words or I forget a certain statistic or the preparation’s a little off in terms of my thoughts on something and I screw up the analysis—I go back and I want to get it right the next time.” Fast forward to now, and yes, his mistakes persist. They’re notable. They’re being criticized.

Giants’ fans want Tom Brady out of the booth

13 minutes. That was enough for Tom Brady to raise some eyebrows when it came to announcing an NFL game. Last year’s mistakes were palpable. He claimed that he’s still learning. But as the Commanders welcomed the Giants at their home, fans caught glimpses of a few similar mistakes. “Is Tom Brady seriously saying it wasn’t a hands to the face when his helmet was lifted off his head?” One fan ranted, addressing Sainristil’s helmet getting ripped off his head.

The frustration seems real, and so are Brady’s wrong guesses during the live coverage. Another one flat-out said, “Get Tom Brady out of the booth. He’s is awful.” Another chimed in with even more bite: “Listening to Tom Brady call list football game is like having my teeth pulled without any anesthesia.” That’s about as harsh as it gets. And the criticism didn’t stop there. Some people were convinced Brady’s actually regressed since last year.

One wrote, “Tom Brady… has somehow… gotten worse… at color commentary.” That pretty much sums up the frustration. People expected growth in his second season, but instead, they’re pointing out the same issues. Wrong calls. Low energy. And just not bringing the spark. Giants fans especially weren’t holding back. One of them begged, “As a Giants fan……can someone tell Tom Brady to go back to school for calling games? Please? He’s Awful at calling games.”

That kind of reaction shows it’s not just casual viewers—it’s diehard fans feeling let down. And when those fans start piling on, it’s hard to ignore the noise. It’s just Week 1, no doubt about it. However, we’ll see whether it’s another learning year for Tom Brady or an improved one.