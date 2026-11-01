Tom Brady Violates FCC Rules Again Despite Apologizing for Same Blunder Weeks Ago

Before Tom Brady ever called a live game, FOX let him practice on its Los Angeles lot, away from the millions who’d watch the real thing. He had spent 23 seasons learning to read a football field, but the broadcast booth was a whole different ballgame. After his first year as FOX’s lead NFL analyst, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that even extensive preparation hadn’t stopped him from making rookie mistakes. Partner Kevin Burkhardt had already named the danger:

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Through three and a half hours of live TV, there was no edit button, no way to hit delete. Brady’s early flaw was knowing too much and drifting mid-sentence. Yet, by his second season, Brady had started changing his approach. Instead of overloading himself with notes, he wanted to rely more on the instincts he had developed as a quarterback. For someone who had spent decades controlling what happened on the field, live television was one catch: there isn’t always time to reconsider how you react. And Brady found himself learning that lesson again on November 1.

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During FOX’s NFL Sunday pregame show ahead of Week 8, he joined Drew Brees and the studio crew for a trivia segment on career passing records. After incorrectly answering a question, Brady blurted out, “Oh S–t!” before realizing he was live on television.

The question concerned the quarterbacks with the most career games recording at least 300 passing yards. Drew Brees led the list with 123, followed by Brady with 113 and Peyton Manning with 93. Brady instinctively called out Brees’ name when asked who ranked third, only to realize that Brees was already at the top. His immediate reaction drew laughter from the FOX studio crew.

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Brady’s repeated slips also raise questions about the FCC’s rules on profanity during television broadcasts. Under Section 1464 of Title 18 of the US Code, obscene, indecent and profane content is subject to federal restrictions, though each category has a different definition.

Obscene content is banned from broadcast at all times, while indecent and profane material cannot be aired on broadcast television and radio between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when children are likely to be watching. Brady’s latest remark came during a daytime pregame show, making the timing particularly relevant.

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That doesn’t mean every swear word automatically amounts to an FCC violation. The commission considers the language used, the context and the time of the broadcast when reviewing a complaint. Viewers can report objectionable content, prompting the FCC to examine the broadcast and determine whether further action is warranted.

If a violation is established, the commission can issue a warning or admonishment, impose a fine or, in serious cases, revoke the station’s licence. However, there is no confirmed investigation or penalty involving FOX over Brady’s latest remark. His on-air slip has attracted attention, but it has not been established as a formal FCC violation.

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Brady’s Week 2 Broadcast Had More Than One Slip

The moment marked his second on-air profanity slip of the 2026 season, with the first coming during FOX’s Week 2 coverage of the Cowboys-Commanders game. That earlier incident had prompted Brady to publicly apologise and promise to clean up his language.

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During FOX’s broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders matchup in Week 2, Brady reacted to a serious injury that quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered. Late in the first half, Daniels dislocated his left elbow while being tackled. FOX replayed the injury, and Brady’s immediate reaction was:

“Oh S–t,” before adding, “Excuse me. I was not expecting to see that.”

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The injury replay was particularly difficult to watch, and Brady’s reaction reflected his shock at what had happened. But that wasn’t his only slip during the broadcast. During the same game, Brady was analyzing a 35-yard completion from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter and described the throw as “an absolute p–s missile.”

A few days later, on September 26, Brady addressed the language during his #AskTom segment for NFL on FOX. Interestingly, he slipped back into quarterback mode to explain what he meant by the phrase, even discussing the mechanics of the kind of throw he had made during his playing career. But he also acknowledged that the wording wasn’t suitable for a broadcast.

“I fully expect you to beep out those ‘p–s missiles,’ okay?” said Brady. “You can’t say that, because that swear jar is getting way too full in my house. My kids are getting way too happy with me filling up that jar.”

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He then admitted that he was embarrassed by the remarks, adding that viewers at home, particularly older audiences, might not appreciate his choice of words.

“I’m actually kind of embarrassed. There’s a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren’t very happy with my mouth on Fox. I’m gonna fix that. Sorry. I apologize.”

The swear-jar reference was a particularly telling part of his apology. Brady joked that his children were enjoying the growing collection of fines at home, turning his repeated broadcasting slip-ups into a running family joke. He also later joked about receiving a call from the FCC after the clips circulated online. However, there has been no independent confirmation that the commission contacted him or initiated any proceedings against FOX.

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Brady’s broadcasting slips date back to 2025

The September and November incidents aren’t the only times Brady has struggled to keep his language in check on air. During FOX’s October 2025 coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game, he appeared to start an F-bomb while discussing Jalen Hurts’ ability to escape defenders.

Brady was explaining how defensive linemen struggled to bring Hurts down. As Awful Announcing reported, he said:

“Whenever I watch him play, it’s like the D-line’s almost there to get him, and then, nope, he just moves away and they can’t f——-.”

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The legendary QB then took a pause for a second and said: “That dual-threat for him is still very viable.”

With another slip now added to the list, Brady’s promise to clean up his language is back under scrutiny. Whether it’s an instinctive reaction to a play or a simple mistake during a studio segment, the former quarterback is still learning that the microphone catches everything.