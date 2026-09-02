“We Got to Be Smarter, Women”: Jason Kelce Issues Blunt Warning After Fake 49ers Player’s $1.3M Scam

We’ve seen multiple players transition to different careers after failing to make it to the NFL or establish a long-term career in the league. For Daejon Love, however, football allegedly became part of something far more deceptive. Love, who never played in the NFL, reportedly posed as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and scammed multiple women out of $1.3 million before his recent arrest.

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As his case gained traction, Travis and Jason Kelce couldn’t stop laughing while listening to the lies Love had told. At the same time, however, Jason also shared a warning for women to be aware of people like Love.

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“It’s absolutely crazy that someone would do this,” said Jason on the New Heights Podcast. “I mean we got to be smarter, women. I’m just going to put it out there. We got to be smarter. We got to be able to sniff through this one. Because I’m telling you, this is what happened. Women are getting money now. They’re moving up the job force.

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“They don’t know that men have been getting defrauded with Ponzi schemes and women for a very long time. Man, I’ll tell you, this is a tale as old as time for men to be fooled. You need to start as women; now that you’re getting money, you need to understand there are pieces of shit out there that will lie.”

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Per reports, Love was accompanied by 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan, as the two orchestrated the scam across four states in the last four years, from at least February 2022 through at least March 2026.

Investigators have identified 26 victims across Oregon, Washington, California, and Idaho, with financial records indicating approximately $1.3 million was received from victims.

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Love, 35, allegedly used multiple names, including Daejon Love, Jon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love. Investigators say he met most victims through Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and Facebook dating. Love would allegedly establish relationships with these women and tell them that he wanted to settle down, build wealth, and have a future together.

“When I met him in 2021, he portrayed that he wanted to be with me, wanted to give me kids, wanted to give me a house,” Ayana Velasquez, one of the victims, admitted.

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According to the FI affidavit, Love built a social media identity of a 49ers wide receiver. His social media content included 49ers clothing, a replica 49ers helmet, football practice footage, photos around luxury vehicles, and videos discussing his supposed NFL career.

In one clip, he even staged a fake NFL contract signing while wearing significant amounts of jewelry and claimed he would be a 49ers wide receiver.

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Chan, meanwhile, posted as Love’s financial adviser. Per the reports, Love would introduce victims to Chan through FaceTime. Chan would then appear to be an independent professional managing Love’s investments. The two allegedly exchanged messages about fake investments, and Love would show those messages to Victims as evidence that Chan was legitimately managing his money.

In one instance, Love falsely claimed to a victim of having a bank and investment account balance of over $30 million. However, once someone had invested in the initial fake investment, Love and Chan could introduce the “expedited account” as a second opportunity. The victim was told that the opportunity was rare and Love himself was investing.

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But once Victims had no more money and, in case they asked too many questions, Love would block their communications. On August 24, 2026, both Love and Chan were arrested at Boise Airport in Idaho on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges. That said, it’s safe to say that the 49ers have dominated headlines in recent weeks, but for all the wrong reasons ahead of the regular-season opener.