When Cowboys Legend Craig Morton Announced Concerning Health Update At 82

Growing older usually means slowing down, but for NFL legend Craig Morton, life after football has been anything but easy on his body. Often, young athletes are known for their speed and strength, but the heavy toll of a professional career often reveals itself later in life. A few months ago, Morton shared a concerning update about his health, reminding fans that the physical nature of football can leave lasting scars that don’t fully appear until old age.

“I am getting back to where I actually really can walk again,’’ Morton said. “I had back problems the last couple of years and had a number of procedures but it’s coming along now finally. I had an ablation.”

Morton played in the NFL from 1965 to 1982, a long career that included being sacked 405 times. He estimates he was hit more than 1,000 times during his playing days. Today, at 82 years old, those hits have resulted in severe back problems and dangerous bouts of sepsis.

In the last few years, he has spent months in the hospital and underwent a nerve procedure called an ablation just to be able to walk again. During a reunion for the 1977 “Orange Crush” Broncos team on October 5, 2024, the former star had to use a wheelchair or a cane to get around.

Despite the chronic pain and hospital stays, Morton says he has no regrets about his time on the field. He remains a dedicated football fan, spending his Sundays watching the “Red Zone” channel to keep up with the action. He has been particularly excited to watch the progress of young Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Unfortunately for Morton and the rest of the Denver fanbase, Nix has been sidelined for the final game of the season. This upcoming game is the deciding factor in whether the Broncos will make it to the Super Bowl. Even though he can no longer play the game he loves, Morton will be cheering from home, proving that while his body has aged, his passion for the sport remains as strong as ever.

A trail of two Super Bowls by Craig Morton in the NFL

Craig Morton is one of the most unique players in football history. He played 18 seasons in the NFL and became the first quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl for two different teams. His journey was defined by tough competition, painful injuries, and a refusal to give up.

Morton’s career began in 1965 when he was a top draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys. For nearly ten years, he was at the center of famous quarterback battles. He had to compete for his job against Hall of Famers Don Meredith and Roger Staubach. Despite the pressure, Morton proved his worth by leading the Cowboys all the way to Super Bowl V in 1970.

After a short stay with the New York Giants, Morton moved to the Denver Broncos in 1977. At an age when many players consider retiring, he found a “second wind.” He almost won the MVP award that year and led Denver to the first Super Bowl appearance in the team’s history. Ironically, he had to face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in the big game.

The most famous moment of Morton’s career happened right before the 1977 AFC Championship game. He spent the entire week in the hospital with a severe hip injury. His leg was so badly bruised and swollen with blood that he couldn’t even get out of bed. Many people thought there was no way he could play.

But three days later, Morton left the hospital and went straight to the stadium. In the locker room, he showed his teammates his bruised leg to show them how much he needed their protection. The team stepped up, allowing only one sack in the AFC Championship game. Morton played an incredible game, throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns to win. After the game, he was so emotional that he reportedly cried in the shower.

Although the Broncos lost the Super Bowl two weeks later, Morton remained a star in Denver for several more years. Even at age 38, he recorded his best statistical season, showing that he was still one of the best in the league.

By the time he retired in 1982, Morton had thrown for over 27,000 yards and 183 touchdowns. He didn’t leave football behind, however; he went on to coach for the Denver Broncos and the Denver Gold in the USFL.

Today, he is remembered as a trailblazer who played through immense pain to lead his team.