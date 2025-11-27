Who Are Emmitt Smith’s Parents? All About Cowboys Legend’s Guardians Late Emmitt James Smith Jr. and Mary Smith

Emmitt Smith is one of the most iconic running backs in NFL history. The Dallas Cowboys’ legend is a three-time Super Bowl champion. His durability, vision, and consistency made him one of the signature athletes of his generation. Smith’s résumé to the Hall of Fame speaks for itself.

Eight Pro Bowls, six All-Pro selections, four rushing titles, a Super Bowl MVP, and countless moments that shaped the Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s.

However, behind all these accolades is a man who is closely knitted with his family. He always values the drive that took him to the NFL from Pensacola, Florida. Let’s find out about the two special people in his life, who have deeply affected his life. It’s his late parents, Emmitt James Smith Jr. and Mary Smith.

Who is Emmitt Smith’s Father, Emmitt James Smith Jr.?

Emmitt James Smith Jr. is the father of Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith and one of the biggest influences on his athletic and personal development. His father spent years working as a bus driver for Escambia County Area Transit. He dedicated a large portion of his life to public service and provided for his family.

Back in 2023, his father passed away. And Escambia County Commission Chairman Lumon May publicly commented on his passing and his contribution towards public service.

He was a role model for Emmitt. In 2010, during his induction into the Hall of Fame, he proved that by crediting his dad for every step in his journey.

”Now when I go into the hall today, I’m not going in alone. You see, I’m carrying my grandfather, I’m carrying my father and I’m carrying my son along with me, because I bear all of their names,” he said, making sure to give credit his family.

”My father tells me, he says son, ‘You’re doing the things I wanted to do, He said, ‘You’re living my dream.’ ” he said in the 2017 interview with Bensinge.

In 2023, Emmitt Smith announced his father’s passing and shared a sweet message.

“The man who inspired me to play the game of football has transitioned to be the lord. I will miss your timely advice but will hold on to the things you and my first love taught me, my brothers and sisters,” he posted, talking about his father.

Who is Emmitt Smith’s Mother, Mary Smith?

Emmitt Smith was born to Mary Smith. She was undoubtedly the most influential person in his life. She made sure to be his strength, and nurture him in discipline, and had unwavering encouragement for her children.

Mary Smith died in 2016 after visiting Emmitt and his family in Dallas over Thanksgiving. The Cowboys legend announced her passing via social media. She will be forever remembered as a devoted mother whose guidance and love helped mould the foundation that led Emmitt Smith to greatness on and off the field.

Smith’s teammate and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin offered his condolences as well. ”We r lifting u guys up in our prayers,” he posted on Twitter, now known as X.

What is Emmitt Smith’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Emmitt Smith’s parents were of African-American descent, and his family roots trace back to generations in the American South. Emmitt’s paternal grandfather was Emmit/Emmitt James Smith, born in Mississippi. His paternal grandmother was Erma Lee Watson, born in Alabama.

Emmitt’s maternal grandfather was Clifford C. Clemmons/Clemens, who was born in Alabama. His maternal grandmother Addie Mae Seamon had similarly deep Southern roots that helped to shape the family history as well.

The legacy of Emmitt Smith will forever be intertwined with the influence of his parents. Their sacrifices and encouragement formed the backbone of one of the NFL’s greatest careers and helped Smith make a legacy of his own.