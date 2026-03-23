Who is Glenn Cadrez’s Girlfriend Mikayla Young? What is the Age Difference Between the Couple? All About NFL Legend’s Relationship

The NFL is usually known for tough hits and big games, but a sweet story about a former player is now going viral. Retired linebacker Glenn Cadrez and his girlfriend, Mikayla Young, have become internet stars after sharing a look at their life together.

The couple joined a popular social media trend where they asked, “Why didn’t we meet earlier?” In the video, they showed the large age gap between them. The post quickly went viral, and now fans everywhere are curious to learn more about their relationship.

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Who is Glenn Cadrez’s girlfriend, Mikayla Young?

Mikayla Young is a versatile digital creator who has built a vibrant online presence by blending her love for music, travel, and wellness. Known for her creative flair, she frequently treats her followers to videos of her singing or playing instruments. Beyond her musical talents, Mikayla is an avid traveler and model, documenting her journeys through engaging mini vlogs that capture her adventures.

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In addition to her creative pursuits, Mikayla is a dedicated fitness and lifestyle influencer. While she keeps the specifics of her educational background and private life out of the spotlight, she has shared a few fun facts about her age.

According to a post about age differences, Mikayla mentioned that she was still in the womb in 1999, which would place her birth year at 2000. As of 2026, this makes the talented creator 26 years old.

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What is Mikayla Young’s height and age?

While Glenn Cadrez keeps his relationship with Mikayla Young relatively private, some details have emerged through social media. Although her height remains unknown, Mikayla is 26 years old as of 2026, according to her Instagram posts.

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What is the age difference between Glenn Cadrez and his girlfriend?

Mikayla Young (26) and Glenn Cadrez (56) both have past experiences with marriage. According to Mikayla’s Instagram, her previous marriage ended in a divorce about three years ago.

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Her social media posts suggest that she took some meaningful time for herself after the split, focusing on healing and moving forward before starting this new journey with Glenn Cadrez.

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How did Glenn Cadrez and Mikayla Young meet?

No one really knows how Mikayla and Glenn first met, but their romance is still very fresh. They only went Instagram official about a month ago when they shared their first video post together.

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What does Mikayla Young do for a living?

While Mikayla’s earlier posts candidly mention her time in the adult industry to pay the bills, her content has since evolved. She now spends her time documenting her travels, sharing lifestyle vlogs, and pursuing her passion for music, while still stepping in front of the camera for modeling projects.

What is Mikayla Young’s Instagram account?

Mikayla uses the handle @mikaylaa.y on Instagram, but her Facebook info isn’t public. If you check her Instagram bio, you can find links to her other socials: she goes by @milkayla on X (formerly Twitter) and uses @mikaylaa.y on Threads.

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The viral buzz surrounding Glenn Cadrez and Mikayla Young proves that while football fans love a comeback story on the field, they are just as captivated by a modern romance off of it. Despite a 30-year age gap that initially sparked social media curiosity, the couple seems focused on their shared future rather than the calendar.

By blending Cadrez’s legacy as a two-time Super Bowl champion with Young’s evolving career as a digital creator and musician, the duo has carved out a unique space in the sports-entertainment world.