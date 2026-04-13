Wishes Pour In From Bernie Kosar, Lou Young & More After Former Dolphins 1st-Round Pick Breaks Silence on Legal Trouble

Even a legendary 14-year NFL career and hometown hero status couldn’t shield the Columbus Aviators head coach, who was also a former Miami Dolphins first-round pick, from a major setback over the past weekend. Just one day before his team was scheduled to take the field against the Dallas Renegades, Ted Ginn Jr found himself off the sidelines and in legal trouble.

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The 41-year-old former Ohio State star was arrested early Saturday morning in Texas. According to police records, Ginn was pulled over just before 1:00 a.m. and failed a field sobriety test, leading to a DUI charge. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond, but the damage to his head coach position was already done. Following his release, Ginn took to social media to apologize to his players and the city of Columbus.

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Rather than making excuses, he took full ownership of the situation as he wrote, “I want to address the situation that took place over the weekend. I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve always believed in accountability, and now it’s my turn to live that standard,” he added.

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“I understand the responsibility that comes with being a leader & role model, and falling short of this is not something I take lightly. I’m committed to learning from this, making better decisions, and earning back the trust of my players, our organization, and the fans.

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I appreciate the support of my family and the United Football League, and I respect the process as it moves forward. My focus now is on taking the necessary steps to grow from this and represent the Columbus Aviators and this community the right way.— Ted Ginn Jr,” he shared via his Instagram account.

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The UFL acted quickly, suspending Ginn’s coaching duties indefinitely. UFL President Russ Brandon confirmed that the league is still gathering facts, but made it clear that the show must go on.

“We are aware of an incident involving Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. over the weekend and are in the process of gathering more information,” Brandon said. “Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley will handle the head coaching duties for the Aviators game on Sunday.”

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Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley stepped in to fill the gap. As a former NFL head coach, Haley had the experience to lead the Aviators through this sudden transition.

Ginn was hired in December 2025 to be the face of the new Columbus franchise. His resume is elite, featuring a decade and a half in the NFL with teams like the Dolphins, Panthers, and Saints.

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However, this incident marks his first major legal trouble, and it comes at the worst possible moment for his coaching career. But irrespective of the outcome, the ex-HC still has the support of his friends and family.

Former players and fans pour in their love for Ted Ginn Jr’s apology

Despite the recent turbulence surrounding Ted Ginn Jr., the outpouring of support from his community makes one thing clear: his legacy is far sturdier than a single moment of controversy.

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Following an apology post that left some fans asking, “What situation?” it is evident that his supporters are more interested in his future than dwelling on the past.

Ginn’s journey from a legendary Ohio State Buckeye to a 14-season NFL veteran has earned him a rare level of sacred brotherhood loyalty. Whether he was terrorizing defenses with his world-class track star speed or reinventing himself as a reliable veteran for the Panthers and Saints, Ginn’s durability became his trademark.

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The comments section of his recent post serves as a testament to the respect he has garnered across the football world. High-profile figures and peers were quick to offer their backing.

Bernie Kosar kept it simple and heartfelt: “LUV U Teddy.”

Lou Young showed respect to the veteran’s status: “Love ya OG🖤🙏🏾”

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Imago fan reaction (Image via Instagram @tedginnjr_19)

While another fan focused on the humanity of the situation, with one writing, “Got yo back we all make mistakes.”

While fans originally fell in love with the electrifying player who could score the moment he touched the ball, they stayed for the man he became. Playing at such a high level for over a decade is a feat few speedsters achieve. That longevity has built a foundation of trust that isn’t easily shaken.

One particularly moving sentiment captured the spiritual and community-driven support surrounding him as it read, “Ted, there was only one perfect human being, and we praise Him every Sunday. I know you, your Ginn family, and the Sacred Brotherhood of Buckeye football are all here to support you. Put it at the foot of the Cross, learn, and come out better on the other end. Rise up, Young King!”

As Ginn prepares to transition into his head coaching era, he does so with the wind at his back. The consensus among his fans is not one of judgment but of anticipation for his next chapter. Ginn has earned this grace through years of hard work, and as his supporters have signaled, they are ready to see him “rise up” once again.