“WTF, Man!”: Ex-Cowboys Star-Turned-ESPN Analyst Calls Out Elon Musk-Owned Company Over Costly Scheme

It’s been a few months since ‘X’ introduced its new posting limits for users without premium. And now, the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears appeared to have had enough of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform’s new posting restrictions.

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Recently, Spears took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot that he had hit X’s daily post limit. The message from X read, “You’ve hit the daily post limit. Subscribe to Premium for higher limits.” At the same time, the screenshot was accompanied by a short reaction from Spears, “This thing working bruh,” while his Instagram caption read:

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“WTF man! They make you pay to post now too. This may be the end of a Chapter for me 😔 a post limit! X make you buy Minutes now like back in the day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Spears, who spent nine seasons in the league, primarily with the Cowboys, shared his frustration after X introduced significantly stricter posting limits for users without Premium. Under the platform’s current rules, unverified accounts can make up to 50 original posts and 200 replies per day.

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For broader context, the platform used to allow its users to post 2,400 posts per day. X also divides the posting allowance into smaller limits over semi-hourly periods. That means users can now potentially run into posting restrictions before reaching the overall daily ceiling if they post frequently within a short period.

X has said the technical restrictions are intended to reduce strain on its infrastructure and limit downtime and error pages. Premium subscribers, meanwhile, receive higher usage limits along with several other features. X Premium includes options such as editing posts, publishing longer posts, and uploading longer videos, with the exact features varying by Premium tier.

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Marcus Spears’ complaint, on the other hand, carries significant weight, with the NFL season now in full swing and X serving as a major platform for real-time reactions, commentary, and discussion around games. With multiple games taking place throughout the week, analysts, former players, and fans can easily rack up dozens of posts while following the action.

That could make the new 50-post daily ceiling particularly noticeable for NFL personalities who regularly post during games. Spears, who joined ESPN over a decade ago following his retirement from the NFL, appears to be one of them.